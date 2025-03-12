The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 12 to 21, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The next two weeks (March 12 to 21) on The Bold and the Beautiful will bring intense confrontations, unexpected alliances, and shocking twists. Steffy’s efforts to keep Luna from Finn may backfire, deepening family tensions. Meanwhile, Li erupts when she learns her sister Poppy had a past affair with Finn, leading to a fight that could destroy their family bond.

Carter Walton also does something that leaves Hope Logan stunned, as he declines to drive Daphne Rose out of Los Angeles, leaving Hope doubting his loyalty.

Sheila Carter, meanwhile, uncovers some explosive news—Luna is her biological granddaughter. Instead of shunning her, Sheila welcomes a chance to bond with Luna, raising questions about her motives.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy’s plan backfires on The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy Forrester is set on keeping Luna Nozawa away from John "Finn" Finnegan, but her efforts might backfire. After Bill Spencer pulls strings to place Luna under house arrest instead of in prison, Steffy is furious.

She believes Luna is a threat and will push Deputy Chief Bradley Baker to reverse the decision. However, Bill remains firm, arguing that keeping Luna out of prison was the right call.

Luna refuses to back down after learning Finn is her father. When Steffy confronts her again, tensions explode. Finn, caught in the middle, struggles to keep the peace while supporting his daughter.

Li and Poppy’s explosive clash on The Bold and the Beautiful

Li Finnegan is set to unleash her fury when she finds out that Poppy Nozawa had a past relationship with Finn. When Finn finally confesses the truth about how he and Poppy were involved years ago, Li is outraged. She views Poppy as a betrayer who took advantage of Finn during a vulnerable time in his life.

This anger will turn physical when Li confronts Poppy, leading to a shocking altercation. Li goes as far as attempting to strangle her sister in a moment of uncontrollable rage.

Their sibling bond is likely beyond repair, and it remains to be seen whether this violent confrontation will have lasting consequences. Meanwhile, Li also learns about Luna’s house arrest at Bill’s mansion, setting the stage for another possible showdown.

Carter’s surprising defiance on The Bold and the Beautiful

Tension is rising at Forrester Creations as Carter Walton makes a choice that leaves Hope Logan stunned. Instead of siding with Hope and urging Daphne Rose to return to Paris, Carter insists that Daphne should stay in Los Angeles.

Hope will be blindsided by his reaction and storm out, furious that Carter is prioritizing someone else’s opinion over hers.

Eric and Ridge Forrester will see this moment as a turning point for Carter. They will give him an ultimatum, pressuring him to reconsider his alliances. Hope’s hold over Carter appears to be weakening, and Daphne may use this opportunity to sway him further.

As a result, Carter and Hope’s relationship could be heading toward a breakup, leaving the door open for Daphne to step in.

Sheila’s big discovery on The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila Carter has been unusually sympathetic toward Poppy, but that may change once she learns the full truth. When Sheila finds out that Finn’s past with Poppy led to Luna’s birth, her perspective shifts.

The idea that she has a granddaughter could spark a new obsession. Unlike others who are eager to push Luna away, Sheila may see this as an opportunity to form a bond with her newfound family member.

Sheila’s unpredictable nature means that her next move is uncertain. Will she attempt to get closer to Luna, or will her usual chaotic tendencies lead to more trouble? Given Sheila’s history, this storyline could take several unexpected turns in the coming weeks.

With tensions building, the coming two weeks will see a lot of things change that might alter dynamics permanently. Steffy and Finn's marriage is under threat, and if Steffy feels insecure in their home, she can do the unthinkable by moving out with the kids.

Meanwhile, Carter must decide where his loyalty lies and Sheila's growing infatuation with Luna could have unexpected repercussions.

As tensions are high, The Bold and the Beautiful fans can expect twists that will leave them in suspense. The aftermath of these showdowns will determine the fate of these characters and their complicated relationships.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

