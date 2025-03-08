The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Li attack Poppy, Steffy rage at Bill, and Hope question her future with Carter

Luna's paternity secret is out in the open on The Bold and the Beautiful and is likely to shake up a lot of people in town. On the other hand, things are looking up for Forrester Creations' original management since Carter seems to regret his coup. Push may come to shove for various story arcs on the week of March 10, 2025, on B&B.

The past week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Finn connecting to his newly revealed daughter, Luna, at the Spencer mansion, while his agitated wife, Steffy, informed her parents about Luna's relationship with Finn.

On the other hand, Hope discovered Daphne kissing Carter, infuriating her. While she charged Carter with swaying away from his promises to her, she urged Daphne to leave her man alone and return home.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful will continue to pursue the life and business issues of the Forrester family on CBS's long-running daily soap. The soap premiered in March 1987.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The Nozawa sisters have a showdown

Li Nozawa had recently reached out with a conciliatory hand towards her sister, Poppy Nozawa, after years of bitterness between them. Li explained that she believed Poppy was having an affair with Li's former husband, and Finn's father, Jack Finnegan. However, after clearing up this misunderstanding, Li apologized to her sister.

However, after learning the truth about Luna's paternity, Li is likely to be furious with her sister. She will charge Poppy for victimizing her 18-year-old adopted son and getting pregnant with Luna. While Poppy would not have much to excuse her past actions, Li will likely blow up on her sister.

As The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest, Li Nozawa's rage will drive her to assault Poppy physically, as she attempts to strangle Poppy in her anger. While Dr. Li will soon release Poppy before things turn ugly for them, she will likely ask her sister to leave town forever.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Steffy confronts Bill about his judgment

Steffy Forrester landed at the Spencer mansion on Friday's episode, dated March 7, 2025. She met Luna Nozawa, who tried the same emotional trope with her about not wanting to hurt Finn's family. However, Steffy pushed her arguments aside, reminding her how she had forced Steffy to beg and cry while caged and even smiled to see her do so.

The upcoming week will find Steffy Forrester challenging Bill Spencer on his decision to get Luna out of prison. While she will remind him of all the crimes Luna is responsible for and how dangerous she could be for society, Bill will explain the reason behind his move. He may emphasize that he is trying to help Luna become a better person.

Their argument will likely escalate as Bill will continue to take a firm stand supporting his judgment, while Steffy will lash out at him, pointing out that Luna is a monster and a lunatic fit behind bars.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Hope has doubts about Carter's commitment

Last week, Hope Logan caught Carter Walton kissing Daphne Rose back when she made her sensual move. While she confronted Carter, who tried to push the blame on Daphne, Hope was ready to give him a second chance.

She then singled out Daphne and emphasized that Carter was taken and belonged to her. While she refused to acknowledge Carter's change of heart about their coup and his guilt, she urged Daphne to leave for her hometown, Paris, now that her job was done.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Hope's mother, Brooke Logan, will notice her daughter's mental state and want to know about the status of her romantic life. A troubled Hope will likely spill all in front of Brooke, including the updates on Daphne's kiss.

Hope's expression will likely suggest trouble in the quiet waters when Brooke asks her how things are between her and Carter. While Hope's trust in Carter has taken a hit, Carter is poised to make more significant decisions that may destroy their romance forever.

Elsewhere, Eric Forrester will arrange to meet Carter Walton, hoping that the loyal, brilliant employee he once had is still hidden under the facade of the betrayer. As per the spoilers, Carter will regret that it had to come to this. The COO will likely face immense pressure to give up his power out of remorse.

Stay tuned to CBS every weekday to catch the latest drama as Carter crumbles, Hope loses her love, and Steffy fights for her marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful.

