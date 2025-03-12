The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 11, 2025): Steffy threatens to call the police and Li learns about Finn’s past with Poppy

The latest episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on March 11, 2025, was full of shocking moments and emotional turmoil. Li found out the truth about Finn’s past with Poppy, uncovering a painful family secret. Steffy confronted Bill for getting Luna out of prison, and promised to cut her out of Finn’s life for good.

Ad

Finn struggled with his emotions as he finally told Li a truth he had kept hidden. At the Spencer estate, Steffy threatened to call the police, while Luna begged for forgiveness. Ridge and Taylor worried whether Steffy could handle all the chaos in her marriage.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon and Sheila dealt with their complicated relationship, especially with Poppy around. Poppy tried to make things right, unaware of the bigger storm coming her way. By the end, Finn’s heartbreaking confession left Li devastated by her sister’s betrayal.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Steffy confronts Bill over Luna’s release

At the Spencer estate on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy angrily confronted Bill for using his power to free Luna from prison. She vowed Luna would never see Finn again and threatened to call the police. Luna, devastated and scared, begged Bill for help, but he stayed silent, refusing to explain why he helped her.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ridge and Taylor worried about Steffy. Taylor felt guilty for not being able to help, but Ridge reminded her of Steffy’s strength. Still, they feared the situation was wearing her down.

Finn confesses the truth to Li

Finn, shaken by his talk with Sheila, thought about the complicated bond between parents and children. When Li arrived, she immediately noticed his distress. Finn hesitated but finally confessed that there was a physical relationship between Poppy and him when he was 18.

Ad

Ad

Through tears, he admitted they crossed a line, leaving Li horrified and betrayed by her sister. The biggest shock came when Finn revealed that Luna was his daughter. He explained he had taken two secret paternity tests, both confirming the truth. Li broke down, overwhelmed by the betrayal.

Deacon and Sheila’s confrontation with Poppy

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon showed off his drink-making skills, making Sheila laugh. But their light moment ended when Poppy arrived. Deacon confronted her about the restaurant being short-staffed because of Luna’s actions. Poppy apologized, clearly upset over her daughter’s situation. Sheila reminded Deacon that nothing could break a mother and daughter’s bond.

Ad

Later, Poppy got a text from Li asking her to come over. Unaware of the shocking truth that had just come out, Poppy smiled and told Sheila she was glad this situation had brought them closer.

Ad

Steffy’s breaking point and Finn’s arrival

At the Spencer estate, Steffy held her phone, ready to call 9-1-1. Just as she was about to dial, Ridge called to say he and Taylor were on their way. Luna begged Steffy not to call the police with her voice filled with panic.

Finn rushed to the estate, worried about Steffy’s safety. When he arrived, Luna pleaded with him to save her, calling him "Dad" in front of everyone. The room went silent as everyone turned to Finn, waiting for his reaction. The episode ended with Finn’s face filled with anguish, as he struggled to choose between standing by his daughter or protecting his marriage to Steffy.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful fans can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback