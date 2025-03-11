The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 10, 2025): Steffy shatters Luna’s hope, Carter betrays Hope, and Finn wrestles with his past

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on March 10, 2025, Steffy confronted Luna at the Spencer Estate, calling her a monster and vowing to send her back to prison. Luna begged forgiveness, but Steffy refused, crushing Luna’s hope of reconnecting with Finn.

Ad

Steffy’s anger grew when she learned Bill sheltered Luna, pushing their family closer to breaking apart. At the hospital, Finn struggled with his emotions after a patient call. Sheila used the chance to talk to him, apologizing and expressing her longing to know Finn and Hayes. Though Finn tried to push her away, her words stayed with him, leaving him conflicted about his past and present.

Hope pushed Carter to send Daphne back to Paris after she kissed him. But Daphne turned the situation around, accusing Hope of using Carter. Shockingly, Carter defended Daphne, straining his relationship with Hope and adding more chaos to Forrester Creations.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Monday, March 10, 2025

Steffy unleashes her fury on Luna

At the Spencer Estate on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy cornered Luna and called her a threat. Luna tearfully apologized and hoped to rebuild her relationship with Finn, but Steffy shut her down. She accused Luna of carrying Sheila’s darkness and promised to do whatever it took to protect her family.

Ad

When Bill arrived, Steffy exploded on him, furious that he was helping Luna. Bill argued Luna deserved a second chance, but Steffy refused, warning that Luna’s presence would destroy everything Finn rebuilt. She gave Bill an ultimatum to send Luna back to prison or risk tearing the family apart.

Finn’s inner turmoil and Sheila’s persistence

At the hospital, Finn wrestled with a patient’s warning about past mistakes. The case mirrored his life, adding to his confusion. Then Sheila appeared, apologized, and said she missed him and Hayes.

Ad

Ad

Finn tried to shut her out, but Sheila’s words hit him hard. She spoke of her pain and longing for her son, leaving Finn shaken. Despite his efforts to stay loyal to Steffy, Sheila’s emotional plea reignited his inner struggle.

Hope and Daphne’s escalating feud

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope demanded that Carter send Daphne back to Paris after her kiss crossed a line. But Daphne overheard and turned the tables, accused Hope of using Carter’s loyalty, and blamed her for the company’s troubles.

Ad

Carter, caught in the middle, stayed quiet at first, but when Hope pushed him to choose, he stunned her by siding with Daphne. He said Daphne’s knowledge of the company was valuable and firing her would only make things worse. Hope stormed out, devastated by Carter’s betrayal, while Daphne smirked, sensing she’d gained the upper hand.

Ad

Luna’s last chance and Steffy’s final word

At the Spencer Estate on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna begged Steffy for forgiveness, saying her bond with Finn gave her hope. But Steffy snapped, saying Finn only felt pity, not love. She reminded Luna of Sheila’s damage and insisted she would never be part of their family.

Luna broke down and pleaded for one chance to prove herself. But Steffy refused and said she searched for good in Luna during her prison time and found nothing. Steffy vowed to send Luna back to prison, no matter what.

Ad

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback