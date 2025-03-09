The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (March 3-7, 2025): Finn's secret, Steffy's fury, and Hope's ultimatum

The Bold and the Beautiful gave us another emotional rollercoaster this week, filled with shocking surprises, fiery confrontations, and high-stakes drama that had viewers on the edge of their seats.

Ad

As secrets were revealed and allegiances were tried on The Bold and the Beautiful, relationships were strained to the breaking point. Finn's life turned upside down as he revealed a secret buried deep within him to Luna, while Steffy was in a confrontation with her parents regarding her life with Finn.

In the meantime, Hope was descending into jealousy and suspicion as she watched Daphne and Carter grow close, culminating in an explosive confrontation that threatened to alter all the dynamics. Here's a summary of all that went down from March 3 to March 7, 2025, on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ad

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (March 3-7, 2025)

Monday, March 3: Finn tells Luna the truth

The week on The Bold and the Beautiful started with a moment to be anticipated for Finn and Luna. Finn, at Bill's house, finally made the revelation to Luna—the truth—she was his daughter. Wailing tears of joy, Luna cried in his arms, knowing she had finally found her father.

Ad

Meanwhile, Taylor begged Steffy to leave Finn because she believed his relations with Sheila and now Luna made him a danger to their family. But Steffy remained loyal to her husband and stood by him.

Ad

Hope secretly witnessed Daphne kiss Carter at Forrester Creations. Daphne informed Carter that she loved him, unaware that Hope was watching. Hope was consumed by rage, spiraling into fury and despair. She left the scene but prepared for an impending confrontation.

Tuesday, March 4: Hope accuses Carter of falling for Daphne, Steffy faces tough decisions

Hope confronts Carter about Daphne, asking whether he is in love with her. Carter admitted that Daphne kissed him but told Hope he never intended to betray her. Hope was not convinced by his explanation, and the past betrayals started haunting her mind.

Ad

In the meantime, Steffy at the beach house found herself torn between loving Finn and her parents' insistence to leave him for the safety of her children. Ridge and Taylor cautioned Steffy not to repeat the same mistakes as they drew parallels with what had occurred with Sheila. However, Steffy remained adamant about staying with Finn, unwilling to give up their love despite the chaos.

Wednesday, March 5: Finn and Luna bond, Hope doubts Carter

Ad

Ad

There was a moment of closeness on The Bold and the Beautiful when Finn and Luna tried to make sense of their new bond. Luna was in denial and questioned if Finn could ever accept her as his daughter.

Finn, although conflicted, assured her that he wished to establish a relationship despite the complexity of the situation.

At Forrester, Hope continued to doubt Carter, replaying Daphne’s words in her head. While Carter promised that Daphne's departure was meaningless, Hope couldn't entirely trust him. Meanwhile, Taylor and Ridge attempted one last time to convince Steffy to reconsider, but she remained firm.

Ad

Thursday, March 6: Finn and Luna keep secrets, Hope and Daphne clash

Finn thought about revealing the truth to Steffy about Luna's whereabouts but did not. He wished that things would once again turn around for the better in their lives. Steffy, who remained none the wiser about what he was keeping from her, vowed to remain with him no matter what.

Ad

Luna, on the other hand, never told Bill that Finn was her father. Although Bill sensed she was not being truthful to him, he did not push her too hard. At Forrester Creations, Hope and Daphne faced off against each other, with Hope accusing Daphne of trying to come between Carter and herself.

Daphne retaliated by claiming that Hope was dating Carter for her benefit only. Their conversation nearly led Hope to link the dots regarding Daphne's true relationship with Steffy, but she ultimately failed to see the bigger picture.

Ad

Friday, March 7: Steffy confronts Luna, Hope forces Carter's hand

The week of The Bold and the Beautiful ended dramatically when Steffy burst into Bill's house and unleashed her fury on Luna. She reminded Luna of all the hurt she had caused, saying that she would never be part of Finn's life.

Luna tried to make her understand that things were not the same anymore as she had come to know that Finn was her father, but Steffy was unwilling to listen to her. She made it very clear to Luna that she would never be allowed near Finn or their family again.

Ad

At Forrester, Hope took control of the situation by confronting Carter in front of Daphne. She demanded that he tell Daphne to go to Paris, putting him in an uncomfortable spot.

With tension running high and relationships hanging on the brink of eruption, it was obvious that the fallout from this week's drama would be witnessed in episodes to come on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback