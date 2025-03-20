The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 19, 2025): Steffy fires Hope while Brooke loses power

In the the CBS soap opera episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on March 20, 2025, Steffy wasted no time in punishing Hope for her past actions. At Forrester Creations, Ridge, Eric, and she met to decide the fate of Hope, Brooke, and Carter. While Eric and Ridge wanted to move forward, Steffy refused to forget the betrayal and was determined to make Hope pay.

Ad

Carter felt guilty about his role in the company’s takeover. Hope reassured him, but Brooke reminded them their actions were wrong. Carter vowed to fight for Hope’s job, but she knew Steffy wouldn’t make it easy.

During the tense meeting, Steffy took charge. Brooke lost her CEO role but stayed, while Hope’s future was uncertain. Steffy then made a shocking decision that left Hope stunned.

Ad

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Steffy and the Forrester team prepare for a showdown

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy, Ridge, and Eric debated the fate of Carter, Brooke, and Hope. While Eric and Ridge were willing to move forward, Steffy insisted their betrayal was too severe. She believed keeping Hope would harm the company’s integrity.

Ad

Meanwhile, Carter met with Hope and Brooke, admitting his regrets but defending his leadership. Hope agreed, but Brooke reminded them that taking over the company was wrong. She trusted Ridge to keep his word, but Hope wasn’t so sure.

Ad

Tension rises before the meeting

Zende and Daphne discussed the upcoming meeting, unsure of Hope and Brooke’s futures. Daphne believed those responsible had to face consequences.

As the meeting started on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy immediately confronted Carter, Hope, and Brooke. Eric urged her to move on, but she refused. She reminded Carter of siding with Hope, making it clear she hadn’t forgiven them.

Steffy strips Brooke of her CEO title

Ad

Steffy announced that Brooke was losing her CEO title but could stay at Forrester in another role. Hope was stunned, realizing Steffy was stripping them of their power. When Hope asked about her own future, Steffy delivered another blow.

Ad

She revealed that Hope for the Future would be shut down, blaming Hope’s role in the takeover for damaging the brand. Hope argued that her line was successful, but Steffy refused to listen, insisting the company would focus on couture instead.

Zende and Daphne debated Steffy’s decision. While Daphne believed Hope deserved the consequences, Zende wasn’t sure cutting Hope for the Future was right. Steffy, however, stood firm. She accused Hope of being selfish and untrustworthy because of her parents’ history.

Ad

Brooke attempted to defend her daughter, but Hope took matters into her own hands, claiming that Carter and she were a team, and said had Steffy was a bully just like her grandmother, Stephanie. Following this, Steffy refused to budge and fired her.

As The Bold and the Beautiful episode ended, Hope stood in shock, while Carter faced a tough choice. Ridge warned him that standing by Hope could cost him everything. Hope’s career at Forrester on the other hand, was over, all because of the power shift orchestrated by Steffy and executed by all.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful's new episodes can be watched on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback