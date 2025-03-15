The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from March 17 to 21, 2025

The upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful will be packed with shocking surprises and intense emotions. Hope starts to feel something is wrong at Forrester Creations, while Steffy struggles to trust the people around her.

Luna turns to Sheila for comfort, not realizing the danger that comes with it. At the same time, Ridge and Eric discover something that could change the fashion house forever.

Previously on the show, Carter felt guilty as Ridge and Eric pointed him out for the takeover of Forrester Creations. Steffy, on the other hand, convinced Daphne to pressure Carter, and even though he cared about Hope, he chose to do the right thing. Carter tore up the ownership papers and returned the company, bringing the Forrester family back together.

Meanwhile, Luna confronted her mother, Poppy, after finding out that Finn was her real father. Hurt by years of lies, Luna accused Poppy of keeping the truth for selfish reasons. Poppy claimed she was trying to protect Luna, but Luna couldn’t forgive her just yet. As the Forresters celebrated, Luna’s family fell apart, leaving her heartbroken and unsure of what to do next.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 17 to 21, 2025

Monday, March 17: Luna seeks an unlikely ally

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna feels lost and alone, following which she reaches out to Sheila, hoping to find someone who understands her. She doesn’t realize how dangerous Sheila can be. Meanwhile, Hope notices every small change at Forrester Creations and starts to suspect that something big is about to happen.

Tuesday, March 18: Steffy’s doubts and a company shake-up

Steffy starts to doubt Carter, wondering if he really cares about the company or if he has his own plans. At the same time, Eric and Ridge discover shocking news that makes them question what’s next for Forrester Creations. This surprise could either bring the family closer or tear them apart.

Wednesday, March 19: Hope and Steffy clash over the fallout

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, after the shocking news, Hope and Steffy end up in a heated argument. They both have different ideas about what’s best for Forrester Creations, and neither wants to back down. Their fight brings up old grudges, putting not just the company at risk but also their already fragile equation.

Thursday, March 20: Preempted for March Madness

The Bold and the Beautiful won’t air today because CBS is showing the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The first round kicks off, with 64 teams fighting to stay in the competition. The single-elimination format means every game is high-stakes, with plenty of surprises to keep fans glued to the television.

Friday, March 21: Yet another day of break

The show will stay off the air for one more day as March Madness continues. But with so many loose ends and rising tensions, next week promises to be full of intense showdowns and big decisions.

Fans can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

