The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 14, 2025): Forrester Creations returns to Ridge and Eric as Carter gives up control

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on March 14, 2025, Carter struggled with his guilt as Ridge and Eric asked him to give back Forrester Creations. Meanwhile, Luna confronted her mother after learning the truth about her paternity.

Hope and Brooke struggled as Daphne strained Hope’s relationship with Carter. Steffy pressured Daphne to make Carter give up control of Forrester Creations, but he chose honesty, returning the company to Ridge and Eric. Meanwhile, Luna, devastated by her mother’s deception, questioned her past. The episode ended with the Forresters reunited, while Luna’s family faced turmoil.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Friday, March 14, 2025

Carter’s crossroads: Loyalty or leadership?

At the beginning of The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Carter sat alone in the CEO office, thinking about his conversation with Ridge. Daphne’s words echoed in his ears, as she claimed Hope was using him to save her fashion line.

When Ridge and Eric arrived, they didn’t demand control. Instead, they reminded Carter that while he helped reshape the company, Forrester Creations had lost its heart without the family’s couture line. Caught between his feelings for Hope and his loyalty to the Forresters, Carter struggled with the weight of his decision.

Luna confronts Poppy

At Bill’s house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna was released from prison, but her relief faded when Poppy arrived in tears. Luna accused her of lying for years. She demanded to know why Poppy hid Finn’s identity, believing it could have changed her life.

Poppy claimed she only wanted to protect Luna, saying none of her past partners were good enough. But Luna accused her mother of hoping Bill was her father for his wealth, while keeping her from Finn. The fight ended with Luna heartbroken and unsure if she could ever forgive her mother.

Steffy and Daphne’s manipulation pays off

Steffy met with Daphne at the Forrester mansion and urged her to push Carter to his breaking point. Daphne admitted she had feelings for Carter but agreed to help Steffy get him to give up control of the company. Steffy, feeling confident, said Ridge had noticed Carter’s resolve weakening, and this was their chance to act.

Meanwhile, Brooke was shocked that Daphne kissed Carter, and Hope admitted he let it happen. Still, Hope insisted that their love was real, even as Daphne continued to create distance between them.

Forrester Creations returns to the family

In the climax of The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Carter faced Ridge and Eric. They asked him one last time to do the right thing not as enemies, but as friends. Carter admitted he had tried to build a new legacy but felt empty without the Forresters.

Surprisingly, Carter tore up the ownership papers, officially giving the company back. He handed Eric his old stapler and said, “This belongs to you.” Ridge and Carter shook hands, ending with an emotional reunion.

As the family reclaimed Forrester Creations, Luna struggled with her broken trust in Poppy, and Carter wondered if he had lost Hope forever.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

