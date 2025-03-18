Is The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood pregnant? Everything you need to know 

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who plays Steffy Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, is pregnant with her fifth child. The actor announced the news in her weekly newsletter dated March 17, 2025, calling it a "Little Secret." She wrote:

“I’m almost 7 months pregnant!”

The actress further remarked:

“Our family is beyond excited, and my kids are over the moon. It’s such a special time in our home — so much love, energy, and anticipation!”

In the newsletter, Jacqueline added that she has been prioritizing her health during pregnancy by continuing workouts and focusing on protein for energy. She also mentioned soaking up sunlight or using a red light panel and creating a peaceful home with meditative music.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood married Elan Ruspoli, who is a Hollywood talent agent in 2018. Together they have four sons.

More about Jacqueline MacInnes Wood from The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood was born on April 17, 1987, in Windsor, Canada. The actress married Elan Ruspoli in 2018, and together they have four sons: Rise Rise, 6; Lenix, 4; Brando, 2; and Valor, 18 months.

Jacqueline's portrayal of Steffy in The Bold and the Beautiful won her recognition and awards. She received the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019, 2021, and 2023. Apart from playing Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful, she appeared in other projects like Final Destination 5, Turn the Beat Around, South Beach, Party On, and many more.

Steffy Forrester's current storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful

The character Steffy Forrester was introduced on The Bold and the Beautiful in 1999 as the daughter of Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes. Initially, the role was played by Bradley Bell. Over the years, a few actors have played the role of Steffy Forrester. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood stepped into the role in 2008.

As seen in the previous episodes, Steffy is going through a lot of drama both in her personal and professional life. In her professional life, Hope Logan has taken over Forrester Creations through cheating. Meanwhile, in her personal life, her husband has shocked her by revealing the truth about his biological daughter from Poppy.

In the recent episodes, Steffy reveals to her parents, Ridge and Taylor, that Luna is actually the daughter her husband, Finn, never knew he had. Luna has been behind several scenarios that have caused damage to Steffy. In one such situation, Steffy was about to die. Upon hearing this shocking news, Ridge and Taylor urge her to separate herself and her kids from Finn, as Luna is a dangerous person.

On the other hand, Carter has now returned the Forrester Creation back to the Forrester family. This only intensifies the drama between Hope and Steffy. As per Steffy, Hope's fashion line,Hope for the Future, does not align with the future of the company. So she teffy is planning to remove it from FC's Catalog.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS Network.

