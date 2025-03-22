The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Brooke lash out, Hope’s heartbreak, and Daphne’s deception

The Bold and the Beautiful is heading into a tense and emotional week as several key characters face tough moments and new developments shake up current storylines.

The week of March 24 will see relationships tested, loyalties questioned, and secrets kept, each setting the stage for fallouts that could stretch well into the weeks ahead.

The weekly preview shows that Brooke, Hope, Luna, and Daphne will all take center stage in upcoming episodes. Brooke is set to confront Hope and refuse to support her. Luna tries to gain the attention of Will while Daphne fears that her dishonesty may disrupt her connection with Carter.

Brooke confronts Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful

After weeks of tension, Brooke will finally call out Hope for her decisions such as getting involved with Carter and locking horns with the Forresters. The decisions that she has made have brought them to their current situation. Brooke has reached a point where she can no longer stay quiet.

Her frustration is clear as she holds Hope accountable, especially how her involvement with Carter has affected their family. Brooke sees her support for Hope as something that ended up causing more harm than good, and she is no longer willing to protect her daughter from the consequences.

Hope, who will still be struggling with her being fired, may not be ready to hear what her mother says. However, Brooke will likely not be offering comfort this time. This conversation could change their relationship.

Luna’s connection with Will raises questions in The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna, recently pardoned and adjusting to her new freedom, will find herself drawn to Will Spencer. Fans must remember Luna’s meeting with her grandmother Sheila, a moment that shook her world. Now, she is spending time at Il Giardino, suggesting that Deacon has allowed her to remain close despite Sheila’s involvement.

Her attention will shift to Will. She will approach him and tell him that she owes him for his family's help as Will has been supportive of her. But her intentions remain unclear.

Whether she is being genuine or hiding something, her sudden interest in Will could bring trouble. Given Will’s ties to the same people who helped her get released, the timing of her actions may raise suspicion.

Hope’s heartbreak deepens on The Bold and the Beautiful

Still recovering from her firing, Hope will likely believe that Carter may leave with her and turn his back on the Forresters. But Carter’s recent choices, including giving up control of the company, suggest that he is moving in a different direction.

Hope’s expectations may not match reality, which could leave her devastated. Her professional setback is now blending with personal disappointment. Carter seems focused on rebuilding what he lost rather than chasing something new. Hope’s misreading of the situation may lead her into more emotional trouble.

Daphne’s deception puts her role in The Bold and the Beautiful into focus

Daphne will still hold onto her feelings for Carter, but she fears her dishonesty. She will tell Steffy that Carter must never learn about the plan to break up his relationship with Hope. If he finds out, it could ruin everything for her. Steffy will not seem fully convinced, but she will agree to stay quiet for now.

This move could work in Daphne’s favor, at least for the time being. Her growing attachment to Carter adds another layer to her motivations. If Steffy continues to support her behind the scenes, Daphne might gain more influence. But secrecy always has a cost, and if the truth comes out, it could shift the dynamic yet again.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

