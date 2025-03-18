The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 17, 2025): Hope’s romantic surprise ends in heartbreak, while the Forrester family reunites

In the episode of the CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on March 17, 2025, the drama escalated as Luna begged for forgiveness, but Poppy’s shocking declaration crushed any hope of reconciliation. Meanwhile, Sheila watched them closely, feeling drawn to Luna’s struggles.

Ad

At Forrester Creations, Ridge and Eric took back control of the company. Carter made a tough decision, while Hope stood by him, believing in their relationship. However, shifting alliances and broken trust hinted at more drama ahead.

Deacon comforted Sheila as she missed her grandson. Hope tried to reconnect with Carter, but his hesitation made her question what he was hiding. As the night went on, unexpected choices and painful truths threatened to change everything.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Monday, March 17, 2025

Luna faces her mother’s wrath

At the beginning of The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Luna questioned her mother, asking her if she knew that Finn was her father. Poppy admitted she had suspicions but didn’t want to disrupt Finn’s life. Luna was furious that her mother let her grow up believing lies.

Ad

Poppy turned the blame on Luna, accusing her of disgracing the family and trying to seduce Bill Spencer for power. Luna denied it, but Poppy refused to forgive her. She disowned Luna, calling her irredeemable for her past mistakes.

Sheila considers an unlikely alliance

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila looked at pictures of her grandson, Hayes, wishing she could be part of his life. Deacon comforted her, reminding her how far she had come. However, her loneliness grew when Luna walked in.

Ad

Ad

Shaken from her fight with Poppy, Luna told Sheila she had nowhere to go. At first, Sheila called her a liar and just as dangerous as herself. However, when Luna insisted she was completely alone, Sheila hesitated.

Ridge and Eric reclaim Forrester Creations

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge and Eric announced they had regained control of the company. Employees celebrated, happy to see them back in charge. They admitted the company had struggled under Carter and Hope but were relieved to restore its legacy.

Ad

Carter felt conflicted. He knew siding with Ridge and Eric was best for the company but worried about Hope’s reaction. Eric reassured him, but Ridge believed Hope would take it personally.

Ad

Hope’s heartfelt attempt to save her relationship

Hope planned a romantic evening to reconnect with Carter, lighting candles and reflecting on their love. She believed they could overcome anything.

When Carter arrived, she sensed something was wrong. He finally admitted that Ridge and Eric had taken back the company. Hope was shocked to hear about the takeover and asked for details, but his silence told her everything. Realizing he had a part in it, she felt betrayed and unsure if their relationship could survive.

Ad

Steffy and Taylor embrace the change

At the Forrester mansion, Steffy told Taylor about the company’s return to family hands. Taylor was thrilled and praised Ridge for taking action. She also felt relieved that Carter made the right choice. However, Steffy wondered if Hope would fight back.

The Bold and the Beautiful episode ended with shifting alliances and uncertainty. Luna’s future was unclear, and Sheila’s influence could change everything. Meanwhile, Hope and Carter’s relationship seemed close to falling apart, and the fallout from the Forrester takeover was just beginning.

Ad

Fans can watch new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback