The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Luna Turns to Sheila for Support and Hope’s World Crumbles as Carter Hands Power Back to the Forresters

The upcoming The Bold and the Beautiful episode will unveil surprises that redefine relationships and alliances. Luna Nozawa will make a shocking turn as she seeks Sheila Sharpe's help after learning the truth about her biological father.

With Sheila anticipating stronger bonds in the family, Luna may get herself into a dangerous alliance. Meanwhile, Hope Logan's universe will be turned upside down when Carter Walton makes a huge business decision that disrupts the power dynamics at Forrester Creations.

While Luna finds it difficult to acclimatatize to life in her new environment, Sheila has the opportunity to expand her scope. However, whether Sheila's association with Luna place her in a confrontation with the Forresters remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Hope is about to realize that she has lost significant control at Forrester Creations, and frustration and disarray will follow on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Luna Nozawa turns to Sheila Sharpe for assistance on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna Nozawa faces one crisis after another, from learning long-hidden family secrets to dealing with matters of the law. Now that she has discovered her true biological father, John "Finn" Finnegan, she figures she needs someone in her corner.

Much to everyone's surprise, she turns to Sheila Sharpe, a woman whose past is filled with scandal, and who happens to be her grandmother.

Initially, Sheila is outraged when she learns that Luna was pardoned, believing that justice might not have been done. However, her outrage quickly turns to shock when Luna reveals their blood tie.

Luna, who feels shunned by Steffy Forrester's rejection of her and Finn, turns to Sheila for help. As Sheila has a history of resentment towards Steffy, she immediately sympathizes with Luna's situation.

This new connection might be an explosive partnership, as Sheila could use this as an opportunity not only to convert Luna but to exact revenge upon Steffy. If the two of them come together, the Forrester clan might have a huge shake-up coming their way.

In the meantime, Luna's choice to go with Sheila will surely cause friction elsewhere. Deacon Sharpe, who has been attempting to get away from the unstable history of Sheila, will be upset when he finds out that Luna now not only free is also Sheila's granddaughter.

His response may cause even more divisions between him and Sheila, putting Luna in the position where she must choose sides in an already volatile situation.

Hope is devastated as Carter restores power to the Forresters on The Bold and the Beautiful

While Luna acclimatizes to her new life, Hope Logan is blindsided by a big betrayal in Forrester Creations. Hope sensed that something was off in the company but had no idea about the reality awaiting her.

Carter Walton secretly burns the LLC papers, thus restoring control to Ridge Forrester, Eric Forrester, and Steffy. Carter subsequently calls Hope for a private session at the cabin, where he informs her of the decision.

He assures Hope that she will not be disincorporated, but Hope does not believe him. She is outraged that she has lost a great deal of control over the company to which she had devoted her heart.

This betrayal not only threatens Hope's career but also her relationship with Carter. The two have been intimate, but this shocking move could be the start of something bad.

Hope's rage will likely intensify, and she may go to extreme lengths to regain what she has lost. Whether she will stand up to the Forresters, or whether she finds an unlikely ally of her own remains to be seen.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

