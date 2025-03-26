"Ridge is a serial abuser of women" - Ridge’s latest love drama in The Bold and the Beautiful leaves fans frustrated

Ridge Forrester's latest love drama on The Bold and the Beautiful has frustrated fans more than ever. His back-and-forth between Brooke and Taylor seems endless. Recently, he's been seen struggling with whether to stay with Brooke or return to Taylor, despite his actions and decisions continuously hurting those around him.

While married to Taylor, Ridge had an affair with Brooke. This not only ended his marriage but also caused chaos at Forrester Creations. The love triangle became so messy that Taylor ultimately chose to walk away.

In the comment sections of the Facebook group "The Bold and the Beautiful Worldwide- Voice of the Fans", the sentiment is clear: many feel that Ridge is more trouble than he’s worth. One fan summed it up by commenting:

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

“It's a shame the show belittles woman all the other days! Ridge is a serial abuser of women, and those names he called Hope were disgusting!"

In the comment, the fans tried to speak their mind, but it’s hard to ignore, given Ridge’s history of bouncing between women without ever fully committing or respecting their needs. He repeatedly leaves both Brooke and Taylor in turmoil, using their emotions as pawns in his ongoing internal conflict.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

Fans are frustrated with Ridge’s predictable back-and-forth between Brooke and Taylor. They’re tired of watching Brooke fight for him, only for him to return to Taylor. The endless cycle makes viewers question why these women keep taking him back.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

These comments show the general sentiment that fans are tired of the constant back-and-forth between Ridge, Taylor, and Brooke. While some people prefer the drama Ridge creates with Taylor, the overall feeling is that the storyline has become stale.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

These comments bring attention to Steffy’s behavior, as some viewers feel that she has contributed to the toxic environment in Ridge’s love life. Fans are pushing for more accountability from the characters and are tired of seeing the same emotional manipulation repeated without resolution.

The Bold and the Beautiful (March 24, 2025) recap

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Steffy Forrester shut down Hope for the Future because she said it no longer matched Forrester Creations’ direction. She stepped into the CEO role and made it clear the brand needed a reset. Hope Logan was blindsided. She thought her line still had value and that Carter Walton would back her up.

Instead, Carter decided to stay with Forrester. He told Hope he needed to protect his career and reputation. Hope saw that as a betrayal. She believed they were a team and now felt abandoned and humiliated. Her relationship with Carter took a serious hit.

At the same time, Brooke Logan went to Ridge Forrester and tried to talk to him about where things stood between them. She brought up how quickly he ran back to Taylor Hayes and asked if they still had a future. She kissed him and said she wanted to start over. Ridge listened but gave no clear answer. Brooke walked away, not knowing where they stood.

Elsewhere, Daphne Rose opened up to Zende Forrester Dominguez. She admitted she still had strong feelings for Carter. She said she thought about leaving but now couldn’t bring herself to go back to Paris. Her emotions made everything more complicated.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

