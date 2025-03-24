"Maybe it's time to come back around!!": Y&R Fans clash over Nick and Sharon’s future as reunion debate heats up

Y&R fans are well-acquainted with the drama that unfolds on-screen, but the buzz around Nick and Sharon's relationship is spilling over off-screen as well. Recent debates about whether the two should reunite have sparked a debate among fans.

Y&R fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the relationship dynamics, while voicing their discontent about the scheduling disruptions.

One fan, Marilee Brozovich, sparked a major discussion when she commented,

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

“Yeah so stale!! But they have both made the rounds with everyone so maybe it's time to come back around!!”

This comment caught the attention of many Y&R fans, as it acknowledged that while the idea of Nick and Sharon reuniting may feel like a recycled storyline, it could be worth exploring.

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

These comments reflect how fans prefer Nick with Sharon over Phyllis, believing that Phyllis’ presence in Nick’s life has complicated his relationships. Some are simply ready for Phyllis to exit the picture, others are rooting for Nick and Sharon's reunion.

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

Fans have long hoped for Nick and Sharon to come full circle, seeing their love as something that could endure, much like Victor and Nikki's. Fans have emphasized their history as high school sweethearts who have endured pain but always found their way back to each other. They have also expressed a preference for Phyllis to be paired with Billy or Jack instead.

What happened between Nick and Sharon in Y&R?

Nick and Sharon’s relationship in Y&R has never been simple. It has been a long journey filled with breakups, betrayals, and second chances. Fans have followed them for decades because they recognize the deep bond they share. Yet, nothing about their story has ever been smooth.

Every time they seem to be on the same page, something pulls them apart. Recently, the chaos surrounding Sharon’s kidnapping and her struggles with mental health have triggered old feelings—ones neither of them seem ready to confront. Both carry emotional baggage, but the real question is whether they can move past it.

Sharon has never hidden how much Nick means to her. She wants more than friendship, and that much was clear during their conversation at Crimson Lights on March 19. She directly asked him if he had ever considered getting back together.

She wanted answers. Nick gave her one, but not the one fans had hoped for. He admitted he had thought about it but stopped short of saying yes. His hesitation stems from their past. Nick has cheated, and Sharon has been hurt. He knows how much damage they have both done to each other.

Nick cares about Sharon. He has stood by her through some of the worst moments of her life. But Phyllis remains a lingering presence. Nick’s ties to Phyllis have always complicated his relationship with Sharon. That emotional tug-of-war has never gone away.

What happens next remains uncertain. Nick must decide whether he is ready to stop looking back. Sharon is ready to move forward. The question is whether he will take that step with her or remain stuck in his comfort zone. No one knows yet, but the door is still open.

Watch Y&R on CBS.

