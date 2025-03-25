Days of Our Lives recap (March 24, 2025): Did Tate just throw Doug under the bus?

Days of Our Lives aired its latest episode on March 24, 2025. Tate’s patience finally ran out in this episode, and he made a move that could change everything. After watching Holly rush out to meet Doug in the park to align their stories, Tate warned her that Doug was bad news and insisted he wasn’t acting out of jealousy.

Ad

Tate said he was worried that she was going to get dragged down into a bigger mess. Once Holly left, Tate called up Julie and told her that he had information about the Horton necklace. Throwing Doug under the bus, Tate said, "I know who stole your necklace. It was Doug Williams."

Earlier, Doug had told Holly it was a false alarm and that Melinda hadn’t mentioned his name during questioning. But Tate didn't want to take that risk anymore.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives: Is Melinda cornered or still one step ahead?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Julie stormed into the police station demanding that JJ arrest Melinda on the spot, but JJ pushed back. He told Julie they needed actual proof, not just a blurry photo. Not satisfied, Julie sent out the picture of Melinda wearing the necklace to every family member who’d seen the original.

Ad

Jennifer replied that she believed it could be the same necklace, which was enough for Julie to press JJ again. Eventually, JJ gave in and called Melinda in for questioning. Meanwhile, at the Bistro, Melinda refused Doug’s offer to buy the necklace back and argued that he couldn’t afford to repay her.

Leo arrived mid-conversation, and Melinda realized that he knew about the necklace. Leo asked her to give Doug a break and warned her not to drag Doug into the mess. She refused, said she’d lose both the necklace and the money, and threatened to give Doug’s name to the cops if things escalated.

Ad

But when Melinda got to the station, she stonewalled JJ and Julie completely. With no proof, they couldn’t hold her. She walked out smiling.

Days of Our Lives: Did Chad just see Cat in a whole new light?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Chad showed up at Cat’s house to talk fundraiser details. After hearing a scream from inside, he barged in thinking that something was wrong—only to find Cat in a full baseball uniform yelling at her TV. Cat explained that opening day was a big deal in her family and she hadn’t watched a game since her accident.

Ad

She admitted that she missed her brother Aaron and didn’t know when she’d see him again. Chad stayed, listened, and the conversation turned personal. They bonded over their mutual hatred of Clyde and how his actions ruined their lives. Cat assumed Chad still held a grudge against her for impersonating Abby and said she understood if he’d never forgive her.

Chad tried to shift the mood by talking about the auction. Cat offered him hot dogs, but just as she handed them over, Chad celebrated a home run and splashed mustard all over himself.

Ad

She apologized, he laughed it off, and left still covered in food. Outside, Chad smiled to himself. It wasn’t just about the fundraiser anymore. Something changed in how he saw her—and Cat definitely noticed it too, even if she didn’t say it out loud.

Days of Our Lives: Can Leo and Gabi keep the peace for Javi’s sake?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Back at the Hernandez home, Gabi walked into what she thought was a romantic setup planned by JJ—candles, dinner, the whole thing. Instead, it turned out Leo had arranged it for Javi. Gabi wasn’t thrilled. She started taking jabs at Leo, and he returned the energy right back.

Ad

Javi tried to calm them down and reminded Gabi that people once said similar things about her too. He also shared that Leo had said “I love you” and he believed Leo might be the one. Gabi promised she’d try to be civil for Javi’s sake. Leo, in a rare serious moment, admitted that he used humor to cover his insecurities.

He opened up about how Dimitri had hurt him and said he thought he’d never love again until Javi came along. The two shared a quiet moment before heading upstairs together.

Ad

Gabi later met up with JJ for dinner and got an update on the necklace. JJ seemed unsure whether the case would ever be solved, but all he wanted was more time with Gabi. The family tension was under control, but Gabi and Leo’s truce might not last if things blow up again in Days of Our Lives.

Catch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback