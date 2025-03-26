Who will play Ted Richardson next in Beyond the Gates?

In Beyond the Gates, Ted Richardson is a skilled plastic surgeon who has made a name for himself in both his career and personal life. He is married to Dr. Nicole Dupree and their relationship has been a central part of Beyond the Gates. Ted has dealt with his share of personal struggles including the loss of his brother Stan in a plane crash.

Ad

However, Maurice Johnson, the actor who played Ted, will be leaving the role. This change was officially announced in March 2025. While the reasons for Johnson’s departure have not been fully disclosed, it has been confirmed that Keith D. Robinson will step into Ted’s shoes.

Robinson, known for his roles in Dreamgirls and All Eyez on Me, will make his first appearance as Ted in May 2025.

Everything you need to know about Keith D. Robinson

Ad

Trending

Keith D. Robinson is the new Ted Richardson on Beyond the Gates. Originally from Greenville, South Carolina, he studied at the University of Georgia before moving to Los Angeles to pursue entertainment.

Keith D. Robinson first gained recognition as Joel, the Green Ranger, in Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue. He went on to appear in ER and had guest roles in NCIS, Monk, White Collar, and Major Crimes. He also starred in Half & Half and A Million Little Things on ABC and played C.C. in the film.

Ad

In Dreamgirls, he starred with Beyoncé and Jamie Foxx. He also played Tupac’s stepbrother in All Eyez on Me.

Keith D. Robinson is also a singer who once had a deal with Motown, which shaped his screen presence. After CBS announced his Beyond the Gates casting, he shared the news on Instagram, expressing his excitement.

Best moments of Ted Richardson from Beyond the Gates

Beyond the Gates (Image via CBS)

Ted Richardson has delivered some of the most revealing scenes in Beyond the Gates since the show began. One of his most intense moments happened when Dana returned to his life using the name Sherry Carter. Ted had not seen her in years. She had once been his mistress.

Ad

He had paid her to stay quiet. When she suddenly showed up at Garland Memorial Hospital and threatened to expose their past, Ted stayed outwardly calm, but it was clear he was shaken. Nicole had just talked Sherry down from a rooftop ledge. Moments later Ted found her alone and offered her more money to go away for good. The tension in that scene did not come from shouting. It came from what Ted was trying not to show.

Ad

The gala was a turning point. Nicole was honored, and Sherry returned as a server. Ted stayed composed, but his facade was slipping. Meanwhile, his bond with Andre showed his better side. After Stan's death, Ted raised Andre, supported him through a tough school board meeting, and reminded him of his father’s values—revealing who Ted could be without secrets.

Ted’s status also comes through in quieter scenes. Women call his hands blessed. He runs one of the most exclusive private practices in town. He walks through the hospital with total control. But the best parts of his story show what happens when that control starts to fall apart. That mix of confidence and pressure is what makes his story worth watching.

Ad

Viewers can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback