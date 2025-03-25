5 reasons why Nick and Sharon belong together on The Young and the Restless

Nick and Sharon had known each other since 1994 when they first crossed paths on The Young and the Restless. They connected fast, even though they came from very different worlds.

Ad

Nick grew up as a Newman with money and privilege, while Sharon came from a more modest life. However, that difference never stopped them from falling for each other. Their relationship has been one of the most talked about in the show's history.

They have dealt with cheating, heartbreak, and major losses. They've also seen each other at their best and their worst. Even when they split, they always found a way to circle back.

Ad

Trending

Sharon has leaned on Nick during some of the worst times in her life, and the latter has always shown up for her. Their connection is built on years of love, trust, and pain. After everything they've survived, it's hard not to think they are meant to end up together.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author.

Why Nick and Sharon belong together on The Young and the Restless

1) They raised a family together through unthinkable loss

Ad

A still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Nick and Sharon built their family from the ground up. They raised Cassie and Noah together and later welcomed Faith, but what set them apart was how they dealt with unimaginable loss. When Cassie died in a car accident in 2005, it shattered them.

Ad

It wasn't just a sad moment—it redefined their entire relationship. Nick went into a downward spiral and ended up cheating on Sharon with Phyllis, and that choice broke them. But even after their divorce, Sharon and Nick still stayed together for their kids. Nick helped Sharon through her bipolar diagnosis, and she was by his side during his fights over Christian.

Even when they weren't a couple, they never stopped co-parenting. Raising Cassie, Noah, and Faith tied them together in ways that haven't faded. Their parenting history isn't just backstory—it's the foundation for everything that keeps bringing them back to each other.

Ad

2) They've survived every kind of betrayal and still find their way back

A still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Nick and Sharon's history includes cheating, lies, and major betrayals. Nick cheated with Phyllis after Cassie's death. Sharon lied about Summer's paternity and switched the DNA results. That secret almost led them to marry under false pretenses until Phyllis crashed the wedding. They've both hurt each other in ways most couples can't come back from.

Ad

But somehow, they always did. Nick forgave Sharon after the DNA scandal. Sharon forgave Nick for his affair and the emotional damage it caused. These aren't small things—they're relationship-killers for most people. But Nick and Sharon always ended up circling back to each other.

It's not about forgetting the past. It's about knowing each other so well that they understand the flaws and take them anyway. Their loyalty doesn't come from perfect behavior. It comes from knowing what the other has done and still wanting to be part of each other's life after everything.

Ad

3) They have decades of shared memories no one else can replace

A still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Nick and Sharon's history goes back to 1994. That means three decades of memories like the first kisses at Crimson Lights, getting married in their early twenties, watching their kids grow up, going through Cassie's death, discovering Faith was alive after being stolen, and running Restless Style.

Ad

Even when they weren't together, they shared jobs, custody, and emotional check-ins that never fully stopped. Sharon still knows what Nick needs when he's overwhelmed. Nick still spots when Sharon's mental health might be slipping.

Even when Sharon married Victor or Adam or when Nick got serious with Phyllis or Chelsea, those connections never matched the sheer amount of shared history he has with Sharon. They're basically tied to every major milestone in each other's lives on The Young and the Restless.

Ad

4) They're always there when the other hits rock bottom

A still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

In The Young and the Restless, Nick doesn't run when Sharon breaks down. When she burned down Newman Ranch during a bipolar episode, he showed up to help. When she went off her meds and was hallucinating, he didn't mock her—he stayed close and supported her recovery.

Ad

After Sharon was kidnapped and drugged in 2025, Nick was one of the first people she turned to. Similarly, Sharon never walked away from Nick when he was lost. When he was grieving Cassie, she tried to hold their family together.

When he lost custody battles or felt like an outsider at Newman, Sharon always listened. She even forgave him when he slept with Phyllis, something most people wouldn't come back from.

Ad

They don't need things to be perfect to stick around. That's why fans call them soulmates. They show up when it counts—not just when it's convenient or easy.

5) Even when they're with other people, their connection doesn't break

A still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

In The Young and the Restless, Nick has dated a long list of women—Phyllis, Chelsea, and Sage. Sharon's been married to Jack, Adam, and even Victor. But no matter who they're with, their scenes with each other always carry weight. It's not just nostalgia. It's emotional tension that never fully goes away.

Ad

When Sharon is in trouble, Nick drops everything to help. When Nick is dealing with family pressure or drama, she gives him space to breathe. In 2025, right after her kidnapping, Sharon asked Nick to be honest about his feelings. That moment wasn't random—it was a buildup of years of emotional residue.

Even during the Phyllis era or when Sharon was tied to Adam, fans still picked up on the unresolved energy. They never stop looking out for each other. One can move on from an ex, but Sharon and Nick never do. It's why people still root for them decades later.

Ad

Watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback