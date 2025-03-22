Camryn Grimes looks back on her 28 years of The Young and the Restless journey

This week marked actress Camryn Grimes' 28th year on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. After joining the cast in 1997 as Cassie Newman, she was a regular until 2005, when her character was killed off. Then, in 2014, she reappeared as Cassie's twin, Mariah Copeland.

Camryn reflected on her career in an interview with Soaps.com dated March 19, 2025, saying she could've never predicted that she would be on the show for so long, especially playing another character.

One of the longest-running shows worldwide, The Young and the Restless premiered on March 26, 1973. The lives, relationships, and rivalries of the people living in the fictional city of Genoa are the main focus of the soap. Over the years, it has received multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series.

Camryn Grimes joined The Young and the Restless in 1997

At the age of seven, Camryn Grimes made her television debut on The Young and the Restless. She played Sharon Newman's biological daughter, Cassie Newman, whose arrival immensely affected Sharon's life. Grimes swiftly gained popularity among fans.

She won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in 2000, making her the youngest winner at the age of 10. Cassie, who was a part of numerous significant storylines, died in a car accident in 2005, marking the character's end on the show.

Her death affected the Newman family as well, and over the years, Grimes made multiple guest appearances as Cassie’s ghost. Eventually, she again joined the series in 2014, playing Cassie's twin, Mariah Copeland.

Camryn Grimes's journey on The Young and Restless

Camryn Grimes has been an on-and-off presence on The Young and the Restless since joining the show in 1997. After Cassie died in 2005, the actress signed a contract with the show again in 2014. She returned as a series regular with the role of Mariah Copeland.

Mariah was Cassie’s previously unknown twin. This new character was very different from Cassie because of her upbringing. Mariah was rough around the edges and was initially a troublemaker, but she slowly blended into the Newman family.

The development of her relationship with her mother, Sharon, was loved by the audience. She was also one of the first LGBTQ+ characters on the show. She had a relationship with Tessa Porter and later married her. Grimes has become a prominent name in daytime television and continues to be a vital part of the show.

In the interview with Soaps.com dated March 19, 2025, Grimes looked back on her journey, saying,

“I don’t think anyone could have predicted when I was a kid that I’d still be here, years later, playing a completely different character. Maybe soap fans could have, but I know I didn’t!”

She added,

“I’ve had other jobs, but obviously, none of them were as impactful as this. Pretty much every lesson I ever learned in life came from being on Young & Restless.”

