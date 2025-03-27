Days of Our Lives recap (March 26, 2025): Did EJ just destroy Johnny and Chanel’s chance at parenthood?

Days of Our Lives aired its latest episode on March 26, 2025, and by the end of it, two families were left devastated. Johnny and Chanel's hopes of adopting Sophia and Tate’s baby completely collapsed after Amy Choi discovered a damning article about EJ.

A Spectator article accused EJ of serious crimes, including kidnapping and Rachel Blake’s disappearance. Seeing it as a sign from God, Amy Choi canceled the adoption, devastating Chanel and enraging Johnny. EJ begged his son for forgiveness, but Johnny disowned him. Chanel never saw it coming—Amy had just approved them as adoptive parents before everything fell apart.

But when Amy opened her tablet to pull up her lawyer’s documents, the article from The Spectator stopped everything. It listed EJ’s criminal history, recent kidnapping allegations, and the sudden disappearance of Rachel Blake. Amy froze, then read it out loud at the table. Chanel tried to explain that they didn’t even live with EJ anymore, but Amy wasn’t buying it.

She called it a sign from God and said there was no way her grandchild was going to be raised in a family like that. Johnny wasn’t even there to defend himself. When he finally arrived, Paulina broke the news. Chanel was sobbing. Paulina said it straight: “Your father happened.”

It didn’t matter how much Johnny and Chanel wanted the baby. EJ’s actions were now attached to them, and the damage was done. Amy walked away, and with her went their last shot at adoption. Johnny tried to stay calm, but when he looked at that knife on the table again, his anger said otherwise.

Days of Our Lives: Did Tate just lose Holly for good?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Tate told Sophia the truth he hadn't told anyone else. He said he told Julie the truth about Doug because he hated how much time Holly spent with him. He didn’t try to sugarcoat it. He admitted it wasn’t just about protecting Holly but also punishing Doug. He didn’t like watching Holly defend someone who had stolen from her own family, and part of him wanted Doug to pay.

But now Tate’s stuck with the fallout. Holly has no idea Tate’s the one who ratted Doug out. She still thinks it was Melinda. When Maggie tells her the truth later in the episode, Holly is stunned. She’s been bending over backwards trying to cover for Doug, and now she finds out Tate threw him under the bus behind her back. It’s not just about the necklace anymore.

It’s about trust, and Tate broke it. He knows Salem doesn’t keep secrets for long, and now he’s preparing for the worst. Holly has been loyal to Doug from the start. Tate’s betrayal might not just ruin his relationship with her—it might end it altogether. And from the way Holly looked when she heard Maggie’s words, that end may already be starting.

Days of Our Lives: Did Johnny finally cut ties with EJ for good?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Johnny made it clear—EJ is dead to him. EJ showed up at Paulina’s place, desperate to talk. Johnny let him in, but the conversation only made things worse. EJ tried to explain how Sami forgave him. He blamed his upbringing and even threw in some talk about DiMera DNA and how he was raised without real moral grounding.

He wasn’t asking Johnny to excuse what he did—just to try to understand it. But Johnny wasn’t interested in understanding anything. He said everything EJ touches dies. He accused his father of destroying every woman he’s ever been with and said what happened to Sami could never be forgiven. Johnny showed EJ the door, but just before he walked out, Johnny delivered the final blow.

He said he would send for his things and that EJ was dead to him. Not metaphorically—he meant it. The knife on the table didn’t go unnoticed, either. The camera lingered on it as Johnny stared, not saying a word. This wasn’t just a fight between father and son. It was a permanent break. Johnny doesn’t want EJ’s apology, his money, or his house. All he wants is never to see his father’s face again.

Days of Our Lives: Is Doug running out of people to count on?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Doug has been struggling since Julie kicked him out, accepting his fate without a fight. He ended up sleeping on a park bench during a thunderstorm. Paulina, not recognizing him, left him food out of kindness.

When Doug called Holly, she was horrified and took him to the Kiriakis mansion, insisting he change out of his wet clothes. Though Doug doubted Maggie or Tate would want him there, Holly took care of him as always. But everything changed when Maggie confronted her—she already knew the truth.

Not from Doug, and not from Melinda. She heard it from Julie, who heard it from Tate. Holly looked crushed. She had spent days covering for Doug and trying to fix everything quietly. Now she realized Tate had gone behind her back. Doug might still have Holly’s loyalty, but the circle of people willing to go out on a limb for him is getting smaller fast—and now, even that’s starting to crack in Days of Our Lives.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

