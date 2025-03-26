"No no no" - Internet goes berserk as fans reject Nick and Phyllis’ shocking pairing in The Young and the Restless

The recent pairing of Nick and Phyllis on The Young and the Restless has left fans in utter disbelief. Fans who were already invested in Nick’s past with Sharon or even his more recent relationship with Sally have found themselves grappling with the idea of Nick rekindling things with Phyllis. This sudden shift in the storyline, with the two exes becoming involved once more, has ignited ample reactions online.

From concerns about their chemistry to questions about whether this is the right move for their characters, the response has been overwhelming, with many fans rejecting the idea right after the episode aired.

A fan posted in the Facebook group, "The Young & the Restless", stating:

"Nick and Phyllis! Yesssss Please!!"

However, other fans criticized the pairing and wrote:

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

Many fans struggle to understand the pairing, seeing it as a step backward. They argue that Nick and Phyllis have too much baggage and past hurt for a real reunion to succeed.

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

This sentiment of longing for the past but feeling like the present doesn’t live up to it was echoed in both of their comments, where they talked about their chemistry and how they remembered them being better together in earlier seasons.

However, the criticism didn’t stop there.

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

From the comments, it seems that some fans criticize the pairing, while some are happy.

The Young and the Restless recap: March 24, 2025

A still from The Young and the Restless featuring Nick and Phyllis (Image via CBS)

Monday’s episode picked up with Phyllis waking from another nightmare about being trapped in the clinic. Summer showed up at her suite with Nick, worried about her mental state. Phyllis brushed them off at first and insisted she was fine, but Nick wouldn’t back down.

He told her to stop pretending everything was normal. Phyllis finally cracked and admitted that being locked up with Sharon had changed something in her. She didn’t know what to do with those feelings and confessed she was tired of pretending she was still full of rage. Nick comforted her as she broke down in tears.

Meanwhile, Sharon was having her own moment at Society when Daniel spotted her alone and decided to check in. Sharon admitted that despite being out of the clinic, the trauma wasn’t over.

She said the experience forced her and Phyllis to see each other differently, and though she didn’t know what to do with that, she gave Phyllis credit for saving her life. Daniel asked if she had truly let go of her resentment, and Sharon admitted she was still confused but hopeful they could heal.

Later, Nick brought Sharon and Phyllis together at Crimson Lights. Summer stayed nearby, nervous about what might happen, but both women agreed to talk. Nick hoped something good might come from it, even if he wasn’t sure it would.

Elsewhere, Billy reassured Sally that Phyllis’s visit was strictly about work, but Sally noticed Billy’s phone buzzing constantly. It turned out to be texts from Aristotle Dumas, raising even more questions. At the GCAC, Michael updated Victor about Dumas’ background. Victor warned that whatever Dumas was planning, it wasn’t small. He wanted to be ready for whatever came next.

Watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

