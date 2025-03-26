The Bold and the Beautiful star Landry Allbright seeks divorce after 6 years of marriage

Landry Allbright became known to soap fans in the 1990s as Bridget Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. Introduced in 1992 as Brooke and Eric’s daughter, Bridget was central to the show’s drama. After leaving, other actresses took over, but Allbright returned in 2004 for major storylines. Bridget’s history featured love triangles, betrayals, and memorable moments with Deacon Sharpe and Nick Marone.

Ad

On March 24, 2025, PEOPLE magazine reported that her wife, Elizabeth Zwiebel, filed for divorce. The couple got married on March 2, 2019, and had been together for six years before separating in August 2024. The documents list irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The filing was made with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles. There were no children involved, so custody and child support were not part of the paperwork. The issue of spousal support was left open for future determination. Neither Allbright nor Zwiebel has made a public statement about the divorce.

Ad

Trending

Best moments of Landry Allbright on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Landry Allbright brought depth to Bridget Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful, shaping one of the show's most complex family sagas. Introduced in 1996 as Brooke and Eric’s daughter, Bridget initially believed Ridge was her father.

The truth later emerged—Sheila Carter had tampered with the paternity test, and Eric was her real father. Allbright delivered a powerful performance as Bridget struggled with betrayal and a shattered sense of identity.

Ad

In 1999, Bridget’s short-lived romance with C.J. Garrison gave fans a look at her softer side. She was hoping for something simple and stable. But when C.J. fell for Becky Moore, the heartbreak hit her hard. It reminded viewers that Bridget wasn’t just caught in messy family drama. She was also a young woman trying to figure out who she was in the middle of it all.

By 2000, Bridget found herself pulled into a relationship with Deacon Sharpe in The Bold and the Beautiful. At first, it seemed like love, but it quickly became clear that Deacon had darker plans. He used Bridget to get back at the Forrester family. What made this story stand out was the way Allbright played Bridget’s realization that she had been used.

Ad

One of the most brutal moments came when Deacon forced the Forresters to hear him taking Bridget’s virginity over the phone. That scene still stands as one of the most shocking in the show’s history. Bridget’s devastation was real and Allbright didn’t hold back in showing it.

Then came 2002, when Bridget learned that her own mother had been sleeping with Deacon. She overheard Brooke and Deacon talking on the baby monitor, and the betrayal crushed her. Instead of lashing out, Bridget went straight to Stephanie Forrester.

Ad

That choice said everything about how much pain she was in and how alone she felt. The confrontation with Brooke was intense. Bridget’s pain was not just about the affair. It was about the years of feeling like she never came first.

In the years that followed Bridget’s relationships with Nick Marone and others added more layers to her story. She lost a child. She struggled with identity. She tried to move on but never fully escaped her past. Allbright’s Bridget didn’t stay in one emotional place.

Ad

Ad

Allbright's portrayal of Bridget Forrester evolved over time, leaving a lasting impact on The Bold and the Beautiful. Each major turning point in Bridget’s life brought out new depths in her performance, making her role memorable.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback