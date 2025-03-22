Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from March 24 to 28, 2025

The drama in the upcoming week of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives is heating up as EJ pushes everyone to their limits and finds himself in more trouble. Doug gives a warning, and Steve turns to a trusted friend for help. Meanwhile, Marlena looks back on John’s legacy.

Ad

Previously on the show, Gabi was heartbroken over Arnold’s betrayal, and JJ promised to make EJ pay. Rafe and Jada followed an important lead in their case. Meanwhile, Tate felt jealous of Doug, but Holly reassured him, and they ended up enjoying pizza and a movie together.

At the same time, Kristen worked to get Rachel Blake an immunity deal, but Melinda made things difficult. Julie was shocked to see her grandmother’s stolen necklace on Melinda and demanded it back. Over at the DiMera mansion, EJ tried to erase Rachel’s memory with a drug, but she tricked him. Kristen is out for revenge against her brother, making things even more intense in Salem.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 24 to 28, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025: Secrets and warnings

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Melinda is under pressure as JJ demands answers about her past. Meanwhile, Tate shares an important detail with Julie, causing new tensions. Doug warns Holly about something important, but will she listen? Elsewhere, Leo and Javi enjoy a romantic night together, and Chad uncovers a secret about Cat that could change everything.

Ad

Tuesday, March 25, 2025: Confessions and confrontations

Marlena and Steve take a trip down memory lane, reminiscing. EJ continues making enemies, this time getting into another intense argument with Ava. Meanwhile, Kristen is determined to get revenge. Tate struggles with guilt, especially as Holly starts getting suspicious. Julie and Doug end up in an argument that could have lasting consequences.

Ad

Wednesday, March 26, 2025: Apologies and support

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, EJ tries to make things right with Johnny, but Johnny isn’t ready to forgive him. Chanel and Paulina stay hopeful as they navigate challenges in their adoption journey. Meanwhile, Sophia offers Tate a shoulder to lean on, while Holly steps up to help Doug when he needs her the most.

Thursday, March 27, 2025: Lies and accusations

Ad

Sarah gets tangled in a mess as she tries to convince Stephanie to go along with her lie. Meanwhile, Xander doesn’t hold back and angrily confronts Philip. Melinda warns Gabi to be careful, while Holly lashes out at Tate, leaving him shocked and hurt.

Ad

Friday, March 28, 2025: Decisions and panic

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Steve asks Andrew for help as he deals with a tricky situation. Marlena and Paul remember old times and share stories about John. Meanwhile, Kate makes a choice, but it might cause trouble. Stephanie finally opens up to Alex, however his reaction remains uncertain. As for Sarah and Philip, they end up in a panic with no clear way out.

Ad

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 21 to 28, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback