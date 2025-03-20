Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 21 to 28, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Retributions are on the way on Days of Our Lives in the last week of March 2025, with EJ DiMera making more enemies than friends in Salem, while his past secrets tumble out of closets. Revealed secrets may also include Julie Williams learning about the stolen necklace, courtesy of Doug Williams III. Elsewhere, there may be more upsetting news about John Black, who is missing.

The recent past on Days of Our Lives involved Johnny DiMera stumbling onto the truth about his father, EJ, raping his mother, Sami Brady. An agitated and hurt Johnny assaulted his father physically and verbally. EJ confronted Kate Roberts for spilling the secret, while Chanel and Rafe comforted Johnny.

Meanwhile, chaos will reign in the town as Rafe Hernandez and Jada Hunter continue to look for evidence against EJ DiMera, and old Rachel Blake remains indomitable in her quest to take down Ava Vitali. At the same time, the Black family is awaiting news about the missing patriarch, John.

As always, Days of Our Lives will continue to serve story arcs presenting crisscrossed relationship dynamics in the fictional Salem city. One of the longest-running American daily soaps, DOOL premiered in November 1965.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The family heirloom is spotted on Days of Our Lives

As fans already know, Doug Williams III stole the Horton family's heirloom necklace and it changed many hands. Later, he tried to bring it back as he and Holly Jonas looked for it. They located the necklace on Melinda Trask and offered to buy it back, which she refused.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest, that Julie Williams will spot her grandmother's necklace around Melinda's neck on Friday's episode, dated March 21, 2025. Julie will have JJ Deveraux and Doug III with her when she approaches Melinda and accuses her of stealing.

While Doug would be in a dilemma as he witnesses the havoc wreaked by his grandmother, his conscience will start pricking. With overwhelming guilt, Doug may reveal his role in the necklace changing hands in the upcoming story arc.

Danger awaits EJ on Days of Our Lives

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind of chaos for Salem residents thanks to EJ DiMera's naughty swap, where he held Rafe Hernandez captive while exchanging him with his look-alike, Arnold Feniger. This led to mayhem in society including the cancellation of Jada Hunter's wedding with Rafe.

Friday, March 14, 2025, saw Johnny DiMera learning a dirty secret about his birth. Kate Roberts gently broke it to him that his father, EJ, raped his mother, Sami Brady. Hurt by the revelation, Johnny accosted EJ, punched him, and accused him of ruining his and his mother's lives.

According to spoilers, the upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes will find EJ DiMera receiving a gunshot in his living room. His brother, Chad DiMera will discover EJ injured and fighting for life. While EJ may survive this onslaught, his culprit is a tough guess since he has enough enemies in town.

Days of Our Lives: Xander's confusing secrets worry Sarah

On Tuesday's episode, dated March 18, 2025, Xander Kiriakis overheard Philip Kiriakis talking to Stephanie Johnson about not telling something to Stephanie's beau, Alex Kiriakis. While Philip and Stephanie were actually referring to Phuilip's forged letter to Xander, the latter assumed that Philip and Stephanie were having a secret affair.

Xander, then, met his wife, Sarah Kiriakis, at the hospital and told her his presumption. Sarah did not correct his misunderstanding but asked him to stay quiet about it and not ruin his newly found peace with Philip Kiriakis. On the inside, Sarah was worried and scared that the truth about the forged letter would come out.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Sarah will continue to worry about the revelation of the real secret. She will contact Stephanie and open up about Xander's mistaken presumption. Together, they will anticipate the problems that may arise from the misunderstanding and plan their steps to keep the real secret hidden.

In other story arcs, Jada Hunter will need to tell Rafe Hernandez about her closeness with Shawn Brady before they resume their romance. Elsewhere, Tate Black and Sophia Choi's baby adoption and Kristen DiMera's decision about her mother, Rachel Blake, will also get their due focus in the episodes between March 21 and 28, 2025.

Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to watch the latest drama on Days of Our Lives.

