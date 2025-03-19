Days of Our Lives recap (March 18, 2025): Marlena heads to Washington while Xander overhears Philip and Stephanie

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives aired on March 18, 2025. This episode featured several dramatic events as Marlena and Steve confronted Shane after visiting Washington, D.C. When Joy lied about her pregnancy, Philip encouraged her to talk to Alex. Later, Xander secretly listened to Stephanie and Philip's conversation.

Days of Our Lives first premiered on November 8, 1965. The Peacock soap opera was created by Ted and Betty Corday. The show is set in the fictional city of Salem and it deals with themes such as love, psychological drama, rivalry, betrayals, and heartbreaks.

Everything that happened on the March 18, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

Marlena and Steve confront Shane in Washington

In the episode of Days of Our Lives that was released on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Marlena headed to Washington, D.C. along with Steve. As they discussed their plan, Steve decided to use his connections to get into the ISA building.

Shane ignored Theresa’s call for info on John. As Marlena and Steve barged in demanding answers, he was secretly talking to someone. Unhappy to see them, he insisted he didn’t know John’s whereabouts and refused to share mission details. When pressed, he only revealed where John was last seen.

Finally, Marlena and Steve decided to investigate themselves and bring John home. When Marlena requested Shane for additional information, Shane said that John's handler lost him in Estonia.

Theresa meets Xander

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Theresa ran into Xander at Horton Square. When Xander threatened to call the cops, Theresa told him that she was out of jail and had paid her debt to society. When Xander told her that she had not paid her debt to him, she admitted that she had made a mistake.

She then told Xander that he got everything he wanted. However, it would be difficult for him to handle the situation as he needed to share everything with Philip. Xander insisted that partnering with his brother turned out great.

When Xander was departing from the scene, Theresa apologized for getting mixed up with Konstantin. He asked her to stay away from Maggie and Sarah if she wanted to avoid any further problems.

Philip offers some advice to Joy

Next on Days of Our Lives, Joy checked her pregnancy test results at the office of Titan but tried to hide it when Philip walked in. When asked about the test results, she said that it was from a blood drive she just donated to.

Philip praised her for her incredible start at work, but she was worried about causing trouble for Stephanie and Alex, leaving Philip confused. When asked about her doubts, she said that she was worried about her presence being a reminder to them that she and Alex once had a thing.

Joy added that she was already looked down upon by everyone in Salem because of her brief fling with Johnny. Philip tried to comfort her by saying that both Alex and Johnny were the bad guys and the burden should not be on her shoulders.

Before she could respond, Philip encouraged her to talk to Alex and try to get on the same page. With the current ongoings, viewers await to watch whether Joy will tell the truth to Alex about her pregnancy.

Xander secretly listens to Philip and Stephanie

Later on Days of Our Lives, Alex was shocked to find Theresa in the square. He assured her that he had moved on happily with Stephanie. While she asked him about his personal life, he acknowledged that he had made a few bad decisions in the past.

Alex wished Theresa well, and she hoped nothing would affect his happiness. Meanwhile, Joy reviewed her pregnancy test results, unsure if Alex and Stephanie could handle the truth. Philip questioned Stephanie about Alex and reminded her to stay silent about their forgery securing his claim to Titan. She remained silent, knowing the truth would hurt everyone, as Philip demanded secrecy.

In a shocking turn of events, it was revealed that Xander was secretly listening to their conversation from behind a tree. He overheard everything that Philip and Stephanie talked about.

With tensions rising higher than ever, fans are eager to find out how Xander reacts after learning the truth about Philip. Additionally, with the latest developments on Days of Our Lives, viewers look forward to witnessing whether Marlena succeeds in tracing John.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

