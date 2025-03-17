Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 17 to 21, 2025)

Actions and confrontations dominate Days of Our Lives for the week of March 17, 2025. On one hand, John Black goes missing during a mission, leading his family to worry about his whereabouts. On the other hand, Belle Black is in trouble over her involvement with EJ DiMera, despite officially trying to investigate him.

In the past week on Days of Our Lives, Doug III and Holly Jonas planned to steal the Horton family necklace after Melinda Trask refused to give it to them. Meanwhile, Johnny DiMera tried to convince Amy Choi to allow them to adopt Sophia's baby. He learned the shocking information about his father r*ping his mother.

Elsewhere, Ava Vitali second-guessed her relationship with Brady Black after being attacked again by Rachel Blake. On another side, Rafe Hernandez struggled to regain his memory, while Jada Hunter resumed her romance with him.

As always, Days of Our Lives will continue to present the clashes and associations among resident families in the fictional township of Salem. The soap is one of the longest-running American shows, premiering on NBC in November 1965 before moving to Peacock in August 2022.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: 3 vital story arcs to watch out for from March 17 to 21, 2025

1) Julie spots her heirloom necklace

As Days of Our Lives fans already know, Doug Williams III stole the Horton family necklace and sold it to Leo Stark, who then sold it again. After connecting with Julie Williams emotionally, a repentant Doug wanted to return the necklace to her. He disclosed his crime to Holly Jonas, who supported his mission.

Last week, Holly and Doug offered Melinda Trask, who was wearing the necklace, more money to buy it back. While the offer was generous, Melinda refused, citing the necklace's value as being beyond the price. As such, Holly suggested that she and Doug steal it from Melinda.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the coming week suggest that Julie Williams will walk into a bistro to have a meal with Doug III and JJ Deveraux when she sees Melinda at another table with Kristen DiMera. The Horton-Williams matriarch will recognize the jewelry around Melinda's neck as something that belonged to her grandmother.

Julie will likely approach Melinda about her family's heirloom jewelry, wondering how the former DA got a Horton item in her possession. Melinda Trask may possibly grow tense at the upcoming showdown since she already refused to sell it to Doug. Whether the backstory about Doug's stealing is revealed after this remains to be seen.

2) Shane has disturbing news to deliver

Last week, Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson realized that Shane Donovan, their contact for John Black, was not responding to their queries. Since the family had not heard from John for a long time, they decided to travel to Washington to meet Shane face-to-face. Marlena told Belle Black about her trip as she showed her packed bags.

In the upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes, Marlena and Steve will visit Shane's office. As they question the head of the ISA, the spy agency that employed John, they will ask straight questions about John's whereabouts.

Shane will likely point out that most of the information connected to John's secret mission is classified. However, he may drop some hints about the latest updates. As per the soap's spoilers, Marlena Evans will be taken aback by the information offered by Shane.

On an aside, the soap's fans know that updates on John Black are likely to be disappointing since this story arc is meant to showcase John's demise after John actor, Drake Hogestyn's death a few months ago.

3) EJ's past crime is revealed before his son

On Friday's episode dated March 14, 2025, Johnny DiMera counter-checked grandfather Roman Brady's claim about his father, EJ DiMera, being a r*pist from grandmother Kate Roberts. Kate gently broke the news to Johnny that EJ had taken advantage of Sami Brady.

As such, Johnny realized that while Allie was a product of love, he himself was born out of crime. A devastated Johnny went home to confront his father and landed a punch on his jaw.

In the coming week, this problem will escalate as Johnny DiMera will blame his father for causing pain to his mother. He will emphasize EJ DiMera's heinous crime and how that impacts his son. He may hit his father again out of rage. This confrontation will likely occur in front of other family members, including Johnny's wife, Chanel.

After exiting the situation at home, a furious EJ DiMera will arrive at the Brady Pub and accost Kate Roberts. He will blame her for disclosing a secret and spoiling his reputation. Before leaving, EJ will issue a veiled warning to Kate. This will likely leave Kate frustrated, and she would, in turn, shatter a plate in anger.

Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to catch the latest drama on Days of Our Lives.

