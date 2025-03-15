Days of Our Lives recap (March 14, 2025): EJ tries to mend things with Belle while Johnny learns the truth about his father

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives aired on March 14, 2025. This episode featured high drama as EJ attempted to make things right with Belle. Meanwhile, Johnny learned the shocking truth about his father's past and how he was conceived. Later, Doug tried to convince Holly not to commit a felony.

Ad

The Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives first premiered on November 8, 1965, and it is one of the longest-running shows in American daytime television history. The soap is created by Ted and Betty Corday and it is set in the fictional city of Salem. The daytime drama revolves around the lives of the couples in the city and it deals with themes such as love, secrets, and psychological drama.

Everything that happened on the March 14, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

Doug asks Holly not to commit a crime

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the Days of Our Lives episode that released on March 14, 2025, Holly told Doug that she had a plan about the necklace. She suggested that they just needed to break into Melinda's apartment and steal it back. After sharing her plan of helping Doug, she started saying how much she hated Melinda.

As Holly talked ill about Melinda, Doug seemed to enjoy the conversation. However, he convinced her not to commit a felony and suggested that he would handle his mess. Doug thanked Holly for her idea, but asked her not to get involved in any crime. Their conversation suggested that they cared about each other a lot.

Ad

EJ attempts to make things right with Belle

Next on Days of Our Lives, EJ showed up at Belle's door and asked her to listen to him. He said that he missed her very much ever since she left. Belle was still furious about what he did to Jada by setting her up, but he insisted that he was innocent as there was no proof of him doing anything wrong.

Belle told him that she thought he would change, but he never did. As EJ wandered in Belle's apartment, the latter stated that he could not do anything to make things better. As she spoke, EJ said that nothing could come between the two of them.

Ad

EJ loved when Belle referred to him as her boyfriend and started taunting her. As they moved closer, they started getting intimate and headed towards the bedroom. Belle started regretting as this could cost her her job if Paulina found out. EJ asked her to tell Paulina that there was no case.

EJ tried his best to mend things with Belle and he kept persuading her to improve the situation. He stated that there was no evidence against him and Belle just needed to make everyone accept that. Belle was shocked and accused him of coming over to seduce her into dropping the investigation.

Ad

Johnny learns the truth about his father

Ad

Meanwhile on Days of Our Lives, Grandpa Roman told Johnny that EJ did the same thing as Feniger did. He said, "If Arnold Feniger is a rapist, then so is EJ DiMera." Not wanting to hurt Johnny, Roman tried backing down and ran off to the pub. When Kate arrived, Johnny told her about what he just learned about EJ.

When Johnny asked her to tell him the truth, Kate told him that he needed to have this conversation with his mother. When she told him that his mother was the woman his father raped, Johnny was shocked. Kate opened up about Lucas getting injured in the mountains and EJ forcing Sami to sleep with him to save Lucas.

Ad

Unable to digest the harsh truth, Johnny angrily punched the table. Kate then told him about how he was conceived. Realizing that he was a product of rape, Johnny rushed out of the scene.

Paulina tells Chanel about her plan while Johnny punches EJ

Ad

Later on Days of Our Lives, Paulina visited Chanel at the mansion and told her how well her discussion with Amy went. She assured Chanel that EJ would not be a problem for them anymore as she decided to send him to prison. Paulina thought to herself whether Belle would keep her promise to stay away from EJ.

Chanel admitted it would be a relief if EJ was out of the picture but reminded Johnny that he was still his father. Meanwhile, Belle told Paulina she needed to step away from EJ's case, shocking her.

Ad

Roman returned and kissed Kate as she shared her talk with Johnny. They had tried to shield him from the truth, but it was too late. EJ came home and apologized to Chanel, but Johnny walked in and punched him, leaving fans eager for what comes next.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns in the show, fans await to watch the events that might completely shake things up in Salem city, complicating the plot dynamics even further.

Ad

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Johnny confronts EJ's past, Belle hears a confession, and Holly becomes a helping hand

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback