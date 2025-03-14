Days of Our Lives spoilers: Johnny confronts EJ's past, Belle hears a confession, and Holly becomes a helping hand

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives is set to air on Friday, March 14, 2025. It promises high drama as Johnny learns the shocking truth about EJ's past. Meanwhile, Belle gets nervous and excited while hearing EJ's confession about Rafe's kidnapping. Later, Holly decides to help Doug when everyone else conspires against him.

In the recent episodes, Days of Our Lives has delivered dramatic events and shocking revelations, further complicating the storyline. Johnny asked EJ about his next move when the latter was talking to himself standing in front of Stefano's portrait.

When EJ stated that he was trying to control the damage, Johnny told him that he has learned to expect the worst.

In the meantime, Johnny told Chanel about EJ's statement of not being involved in Rafe's kidnapping. He tried his best to believe that EJ was not lying, but he just could not be sure. To divert his attention, Chanel changed the subject and started talking about how Paulina was attempting to make things right with Mrs. Choi.

With relationships at stake and tensions rising higher than ever in Salem city, fans are eager to watch what happens next on the Peacock soap opera.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: EJ's confession makes Belle nervous

In Friday's episode, airing on March 14, 2025, Belle gets extremely nervous when EJ is about to reveal a shocking truth to her. She is determined to prove EJ's involvement in the crime of Rafe's kidnapping. It seems that Belle knows something about EJ kidnapping Rafe, replacing him with Arnold, setting up Jada, and scheming to cost Belle her job.

Belle vows to learn the truth about what actually happened and she is ready to do everything to prove EJ's involvement. When EJ tells her that he has a confession to make and he needs to get something off his chest, Bell gets both excited and nervous.

With the current ongoings, fans wonder whether EJ will actually tell her the truth and if he does, how Belle will react to it.

Days of Our Lives: Johnny learns about EJ's past while Holly vows to help Doug

Meanwhile on Days of Our Lives, Johnny is extremely angry with his father for ruining his and Chanel's chance to adopt Sophia's baby. When EJ makes a confession to Belle, it seems that Johnny overhears their conversation.

It is expected that the situation will only get worse when Johnny learns the truth about EJ's past. As Johnny finally confronts the truth he has been seeking for so long, fans wonder how he will react after learning about EJ's past deeds and his involvement in Rafe's kidnapping.

It seems that Johnny and Chanel have given up hope about becoming parents. On the other hand, Rachel and Tate are still thinking that they would not get stuck with raising a kid for 18 years.

As Johnny and Chanel struggle to accept that their quest to become parents is over, fans wonder whether they will remain a childless couple even in the future episodes.

Later on Days of Our Lives, Doug finds himself in the middle of yet another crisis. Previously, he had stolen a necklace from his grandfather's widow. Despite being involved in something that is morally gray, he sold it and used the money to pay off thugs. It seems that he is a good person after all, despite being involved in questionable activities.

When Doug feels bad about his actions, he struggles to find a solution. Melinda, who bought the necklace from him, would not give it back to him as she could not care less.

As the world conspires against him, Holly accepts the fact that Doug is the victim in this situation. Holly agrees to help him and decides to do anything she needs to fix the injustice for him.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, viewers are eager to find out what EJ confesses to Belle and how Belle and Johnny react after learning the truth about EJ. Additionally, with the latest developments in Salem city, fans wait to watch whether Holly succeeds in her mission to help Doug.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes on Peacock.

