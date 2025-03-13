Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ hides a deadly secret, Marlena heads to Washington, and Paulina apologizes to Chanel

The Days of Our Lives episode airing on March 13, 2025, will be full of drama. EJ hides a deadly secret from his family and denies replacing Rafe with his doppelganger when Johnny confronts him. Meanwhile, Marlena refuses to wait for news and goes out to find John, who is missing. Later, Paulina apologizes to Chanel for the trouble she caused.

In recent episodes, the show has shocked viewers with dramatic events and revelations. Rafe asked EJ to tell him the truth about what happened over the past few months, but EJ kept quiet. Holly and Doug were shocked to see Marlena wearing a stolen necklace that she refused to return.

Meanwhile, Gabi told everything about Belle to Paulina, exposing her secret. As Joy got hold of her pregnancy test results, she lied to everyone, hiding the truth about the results. Later, Chad and Cat started developing a chemistry as they came closer to each other. With tensions rising higher than ever, fans are eager to find out what happens next.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: EJ hides a secret to defend himself

In Thursday's episode, airing on March 13, 2025, EJ and Paulina try to be on their best behavior as Johnny and Chanel prepare for the lunch with Tate, Sophia, and Sophia's mother. However, EJ has something that he is hiding and it seems that there are people coming after him.

Johnny gets furious as he hears awful things about what EJ did. EJ repeatedly denies replacing Rafe with his doppleganger. Johnny confronts him again and tries to learn the truth about what really happened, but EJ maintains a poker face and refuses to spill the secret.

EJ hides the secret to protect himself, knowing the truth could have serious consequences. However, Johnny's feelings remain unchanged, as his father's past always haunts him and negatively impacts his life. When Johnny talks to Roman and Kate, he may uncover some harsh truths.

Days of Our Lives: Marlena heads to Washington to find John while Paulina apologizes to Chanel

In the storyline of Days of Our Lives, Marlena gets tired of waiting for some news about John's whereabouts. Therefore, it is expected that she is set to travel to Washington, D.C. with Steve to confront Shane and look for answers.

Refusing to sit and wait, Marlena gears up to find John, who has been missing in action, despite what her kids have to say. Her children might not know the truth about her that she fought off Stefano and kept other evil-doers away. It seems that Belle does not want her mother to venture out looking for a missing John.

However, Marlena is in no mood to wait patiently while the love of her life is in danger. She does not care what Shane and Andrew might say about her plan. It is expected that Marlena is heading into the field as she prepares herself for action. Fans are eager to watch how Marlena's voyage to Washington turns out as she looks for John.

Meanwhile on Days of Our Lives, Paulina apologizes to Chanel for causing her troubles due to her past actions. As Paulina tries to make amends, Chanel realizes that her mother is putting on a happy face despite the problems she has with EJ.

Paulina does the best she can to express that she is sorry for her actions. As the mother-daughter duo engages in a heartily chat in Horton Square, Chanel pours her heart out and opens up about her feelings to her mother. It is expected that Chanel tells her mother about how she and Johnny want to have a baby, but something always seems to get in their way.

With the latest developments, fans wonder whether Paulina will manage to convince Chanel by saying that she just needs to be patient and things will work out as they should.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, viewers are eager to find out how Marlena's journey to Washington turns out. Additionally, with the current ongoings in Salem city, fans await to watch what finally happens between EJ and Johnny.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes on Peacock.

