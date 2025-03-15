Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from March 17 to 21, 2025

Next week on Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, EJ’s reckless actions may cause more conflict, even with his own family. Theresa is likely to heartbreaking news from Shane, while Xander discovers a shocking secret. Meanwhile, Sarah would try to hide her growing fears. With intense confrontations, emotional moments, and messy relationships, the week promises to keep viewers entertained.

Previously on the show, Johnny DiMera struggled after learning a painful truth about his father, EJ. Roman revealed a shocking secret about Johnny’s birth, leaving him angry and upset. At the same time, EJ told Belle he still loved her, and even though she wanted to stay strong, they ended up back in bed together.

Elsewhere, Holly and Doug tried to steal back a necklace from Melinda, who refused to return it. Meanwhile, Tate and Sophia hope their adoption works out, even as Amy caused more problems. With secrets coming to light and risky plans in motion, Salem is set for a new week full of twists and turns.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 17 to 21, 2025

Monday, March 17: A dangerous encounter

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Ava and Melinda may get into a heated argument. Meanwhile, Rafe and Jada would work together to solve a tricky mystery, hoping teamwork will bring answers.

Kristen is likely to take a big risk to protect her mother. Elsewhere, Belle and Brady support each other through tough times. However, the biggest shock comes when someone tries to shoot EJ, but will he survive?

Tuesday, March 18: Theresa’s bombshell

Xander’s day may turn upside down when Theresa surprises him with shocking news. At the same time, Philip steps in to help Joy when she needs it most. Stephanie and Alex share a brief moment of peace, but it might not last. Meanwhile, Marlena and Steve push Shane for answers about John and they won’t stop until they get the truth.

Wednesday, March 19: Heartbreak and hidden fears

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Shane would come back to Salem with devastating news that leaves Theresa heartbroken. Brady steps up to support Tate, wanting to be the father his son needs.

Joy is likely to make a crucial decision about her future, but Alex’s reaction could change her mind. Meanwhile, Xander overhears a surprising conversation between Stephanie and Philip. Despite her growing worries, Sarah tries to stay strong for Maggie.

Thursday, March 20: Unlikely alliances and new suspicions

EJ keeps making enemies in Salem, this time clashing with Kate in a fierce argument. Jada shares a new theory with Paulina, but will the mayor believe her? Rafe reaches out to Johnny, hoping to give him some stability, while Gabi loses patience with Javi’s behavior.

Friday, March 21: Uncovering secrets and new connections

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Jada and Rafe stay hopeful as they take a positive step toward the future. But the drama isn’t over as Julie is shocked when she sees Melinda wearing the stolen time capsule necklace.

Meanwhile, Holly comforts Tate during a tough time, and sparks might start to fly between them. Elsewhere, EJ keeps spiraling and ends up clashing with Rachel, causing even more chaos.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

