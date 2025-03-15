Days of Our Lives weekly recap (March 10 to 14, 2025): Joy lies about her pregnancy while Johnny confronts EJ

The previous week on Days of Our Lives delivered dramatic confrontations and shocking revelations, shaking things up among the important players in Salem city. Holly and Doug desperately attempted to recover the stolen necklace, while Rafe promised Jada that he would take EJ down.

Meanwhile, Rachel planned to remove Ava from Brady's life. Joy lied about her pregnancy and decided to hide her test results from everyone. Philip and Sarah worried that Stephanie might spill their secret. Later, Xander and Philip informed Alex about their plan of taking over DiMera Enterprises.

By the week's end, the revelation of shocking secrets left many lives in chaos. Belle planned to prove EJ's involvment in Rafe's kidnapping. Holly decided to help Doug when everyone conspired against him. Lastly, Johnny confronted EJ after learning the truth about how he was conceived.

As the drama peaked with unexpected turns, romance, heartbreaks, and a shocking twist, fans wonder what would happen next.

Days of Our Lives weekly recap for episodes aired from March 10 to 14, 2025

March 10, 2025: Holly and Doug attempted to recover the stolen necklace

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Holly and Doug were shocked when Melinda walked in wearing the stolen necklace. When they begged Melinda to return the necklace, explaining how important it was for them, Melinda did not bother to return it. Instead, she started bragging about how the necklace matched her outfit perfectly.

Meanwhile, Tate rushed home after hearing about John's disappearance. While he tried to make sense of the situation with Brady, Theresa entered the scene, leaving everyone shocked. Tate hugged her, but the situation darkened when she heard about John.

Later, Rafe stormed into the mansion and attacked EJ. After asking Rafe to be careful with his health, Jada separated them. However, Rafe was still furious and he vowed to make EJ pay for what he had done.

March 11, 2025: Rachel tried to remove Ava from Brady's life

Rachel seemed determined to remove Ava from Brady's life so that Kristen and Brady could have a future together. After breaking into Ava's apartment, Rachel hurt her. Although Kristen and Brady came to rescue her, Ava decided to report it to the authorities. Brady asked her not to report this as he could lose custody of his daughter.

When Belle and Paulina met at Horton Square, Gabi asked why they had not put EJ behind bars. When Paulina started explaining the situation, Gabi interrupted her and stated that Belle was sleeping with EJ. Paulina was shocked by the news, but she assured to deliver justice to Rafe.

Later, Rafe and Jada visited EJ and confronted him about Arnold. Rafe told EJ that he would destroy Arnold if he ever showed up in Salem. When Rafe asked Jada if she had shared an intimate moment with Arnold, thinking it was him, Jada told him that they did not sleep together, but shared a kiss.

March 12, 2025: Joy decided to hide the truth about her pregnancy

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Joy checked her pregnancy test results and told everyone that she was not pregnant. Everyone was relieved to hear that it was merely a false alarm. However, Joy went out of the room and checked her test results again, which clearly stated that she was actually pregnant.

When Maggie discussed with Sarah about Alex joining Titan, Sarah became extremely worried. She thought to herself that Alex joining Titan could end with a disaster. However, she decided to keep her doubts to herself. Later, she assured Maggie that Xander did not blame Alex for the birthright mixup as it was Theresa's fault.

Alex could guess that Xander and Philip were up to something. Philip and Xander told him about their plan to take over DiMera Enterprises. Alex was shocked, but agreed to join in their plan. Philip was worried about what Stephanie might say to Alex. Sarah was also concerned about Stephanie as she feared her spilling the secret about Philip having no real claim to Titan.

March 13, 2025: Johnny confronted EJ about his past actions

As tensions grew, Johnny walked into the living room and asked EJ about his next move. EJ told him that he was trying to control the damage. Unable to trust EJ, Johnny asked him to tell the truth about Rafe's kidnapping. EJ assured him that he was not involved in the crime.

Later, Johnny told Chanel about EJ's confession. He said that he wanted to believe him, but could not be sure if EJ was actually innocent. Sensing the tension, Chanel decided to change the topic. She started telling Johnny that Paulina was trying to make things right with Mrs. Choi.

Amy and Paulina met at Small Bar, where Paulina tried to be friendly, but Amy decided to get down to business. As they discussed what happened at the DiMera mansion, Paulina assured Amy that she would make sure that EJ is completely thrown out of the equation.

March 14, 2025: Johnny learned the truth about how he was conceived

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Belle made a plan to prove EJ's involvement in Rafe's kidnapping. EJ showed up at Belle's door and tried to seduce her into dropping the investigation. He tried his best to persuade her to make everyone else believe that there was no evidence against him.

Meanwhile, Holly suggested a plan to Doug about recovering the stolen necklace. She said that they needed to break into Melinda's apartment and steal back the necklace. However, Doug asked her not to commit a felony and stated that he would handle his mess.

Later, Johnny learned the truth about how he was conceived. Kate told him that Lucas was injured in the mountains and EJ forced Sami to sleep with him to save Lucas. Johnny was devastated to hear that he was a product of rape. Unable to digest the truth, he rushed to meet EJ and slapped him right on his face.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

