Why are there rumors about EJ DiMera leaving Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored

Daniel Feuerriegel's Days of Our Lives character, EJ DiMera is at the center of exit rumors after a dramatic storyline where his character faces a major crisis, including his son learning about his past actions. A clip showing EJ getting shot hinted at the character's potential exit, sparking the rumor of his departure from the show.

EJ's lies catch up to him, his past actions backfire, and his character gets backed into a corner, leaving fans wondering if EJ's time is up in Salem. The list of enemies including Rafe and Jada are determined to make him pay. His son, Johnny started hating him after learning what he did to Sami. Johnny got extremely angry with his father after hearing that EJ raped his mother, Sami.

However, there is no official confirmation of EJ's departure from the show as the villain is not going anywhere. Dan, who portrayed EJ, recently shared a picture from Days of Our Lives 60th-anniversary photoshoot with him, AnnaLynne McCord (Cat), and Billy Flynn (Chad).

The photoshoot suggests that EJ will remain in Salem. Even though he may be sticking around, his life will soon break into pieces as he gets shot in a mysterious twist and his enemies are ready to take him down, including his son, Johnny.

Current plot dynamics revolving around EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives

EJ DiMera, portrayed by Daniel Feuerriegel, was introduced as the son of crime lord Stefano DiMera. His character evolved throughout the show's storyline as a villain and criminal mastermind, who was involved in several criminal activities. EJ's turbulent relationship with Sami had been a focal point, characterized by passion, affection, and betrayal.

According to the recent episodes of Days of Our Lives, EJ's son, Johnny, learned the truth about his father's past. His world tore down when he heard that his father raped his mother, Sami. Unable to accept that he was a product of rape, he grew extremely furious with EJ. Out of rage and fury, Johnny punched EJ and vowed to disown him as his father.

Due to the antagonistic nature of EJ's character, he had made numerous enemies in Salem city. Rafe and Jada worked together to gather evidence against EJ and they vowed to put him behind bars. After suspecting that EJ was behind Rafe's kidnapping, Rafe confronted him, but EJ maintained a poker face and denied all accusations.

However, knowing that EJ was involved in the crime, Rafe and Jada desperately looked for proof against him. EJ's entanglement with Belle had impacted his character in various ways. His character became more complex over the years as circumstances compelled him to become a gray figure with a layered personality.

With the latest developments in the storyline, EJ tries to seduce Belle and attempts to convince her to drop the investigation against him. However, Belle felt guilty for sleeping with EJ, especially after knowing about his involvement in multiple crimes.

More about Daniel Feuerriegel

Beyond portraying EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives, Daniel Feuerriegel has appeared in numerous films and television shows, adding to his diverse acting portfolio.

Dan has starred in multiple films such as Pacific Rim Uprising, Cryptic, Boys Grammar, Small Claims: White Wedding, and the Peacock Original movie Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. On television, he was featured on popular shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles, Chicago Fire, Stupid Stupid Man, Home and Away, and Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

Born on October 29, 1981, Feuerriegel graduated in 1998 from Villanova College, a Roman Catholic college located in the Brisbane suburb of Coorparoo, Queensland, Australia. After he decided to try his luck in the entertainment industry, he studied acting at the Queensland University of Technology, from where he graduated in 2002.

Fans have recognized Dan's ability to play different and complex roles across multiple genres. Through his performance as EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives, Feuerriegel has not only made his place in the daytime television scene but also earned a loyal fanbase.

Besides waiting to witness the roles he portrays in the future, fans eagerly anticipate watching the upcoming twists that might confront his character, EJ DiMera, since he is expected to stick around in Salem.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

