Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ's dark past comes back to haunt him while Brady and Belle share secrets

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives will air on Monday, March 17, 2025. This episode promises high drama as Johnny learns the truth about his father, EJ. He harshly confronts EJ after finding out that his father raped Sami, his mother. Later, Belle confides in Brady about her guilt for sleeping with EJ.

In the recent episodes, Days of Our Lives presented the revelation of shocking secrets, shaking things up in Salem city. Holly and Doug decided to go out on a mission to recover the stolen necklace from Melinda. Rafe made a promise to Jada, saying that he would take down EJ and make him pay for his sins.

In the meantime, Rachel hatched a plan to remove Ava from Brady's life. Xander and Philip informed Alex about their plan to bring down the DiMeras by taking over DiMera Enterprises. Later, Kate told Johnny that he was a product of rape as EJ forced Sami to sleep with him, leaving Johnny's life in chaos.

With all the drama that is going on in Salem city, fans await to find out what happens next on the Peacock soap opera.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: EJ's past continues to haunt him

In Monday's episode, airing on March 17, 2025, EJ's past actions come back to haunt him in the present. Previously, Kate informed Johnny about his family's dirtiest secret. She told him that EJ raped Sami and Johnny is the result of rape. Unable to digest the truth, Johnny was devastated.

On Days of Our Lives this week, EJ takes responsibility for his actions but still hides the truth from Johnny about his conception. While EJ tries to control the damage, Johnny refuses to forgive him, even though Sami has. After learning the truth, Johnny confronts EJ in anger, leading to a violent outburst where he punches him and lashes out. Previously, EJ had denied involvement in Rafe's kidnapping when Johnny questioned him.

Despite wanting to believe EJ, Johnny failed to trust him. EJ's sins backfire and his past actions come back to haunt him when Johnny makes him face the truth about raping his mother, Sami. As tensions grow higher than ever, fans wonder how things will turn out between EJ and Johnny.

Days of Our Lives: Belle shares a secret with Brady while Rafe and Jada go after EJ

Meanwhile on Days of Our Lives, Belle finds herself in the middle of a difficult situation. It seems that she cannot forgive herself for sleeping with EJ multiple times, despite knowing about his involvement in crimes. Unable to process the guilt, she confides her distress in Brady and shares her secret of being involved with EJ.

On the other hand, Brady deals with problems of his own. His child, Rachel, has destroyed his latest relationship with Ava. Previously, Chloe left him and now he has broken up with Ava. It seems that neither of the two women thought Brady was worth putting up with his spoiled brat. However, Kristen still defends Rachel as she thinks her to be sweet and innocent.

Later on Days of Our Lives, Rafe is back in action. He and Jada are determined to prove EJ's involvement in the kidnapping. Rafe promises Jada that he would do anything to incriminate EJ and put him behind bars. Previously, he tried to confront EJ, wanting to know what he actually did to him, but EJ maintained a poker face and escaped from confessing the truth.

Rafe and Jada start looking for proof as they will need strong evidence to prove that EJ was behind Rafe's kidnapping. Rafe then recalls being at Aremid briefly, where he met an old woman dressed in white, who attempted to give him breakfast. Thinking that they could find some evidence at Aremid, they head out to search for clues.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, fans await to watch the aftermath of Johnny and EJ's confrontation. Additionally, with the latest developments in the show's storyline, fans eagerly look forward to finding out whether Rafe and Jada will succeed in their mission to punish EJ.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

