Who plays EJ on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Days of Our Lives aired in the year 1965, making it one of the longest-running daytime TV soap operas in the history of American television. Set in the fictional city of Salem, the plot revolves around the complex lives of the characters in the show.

Over the period, several actors have played the role of EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives since the character was introduced in the year 1997. Initially, the role was played by Avalon, Dillon, and Vincent Ragone from 1997 to 1998 and James Scott from 2006 to 2014.

Daniel Feuerriegel took over the role of EJ in the year 2021 and continues to bring the character to life. His portrayal of EJ has added a lot of layers and depth to the character, making him a fan-favorite villain.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives. Reader's discretion is advised.

EJ's storyline on Days of Our Lives

The role of EJ DiMera is played by the Australian actor Daniel Feuerriegel since 2021. The actor was born in Sydney, Australia on October 29, 1981. He studied acting at the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane and graduated in 2002.

Apart from playing EJ on Days of Our Lives, the actor has been part of projects like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Boys Grammar, Between the Flags, Home and Away, and others.

Feuerriegel character EJ is the son of Susan Banks and Stefano DiMera. He returned to Salem in 2021 and has been a part of several storylines since then. Since his return, EJ has rekindled old flames, navigated family dynamics, and asserted his position within the DiMera empire.

EJ's romantic life on Days of Our Lives is one of the complex storylines, filled with layers of drama. In his relationship with Sami Brady, he has two children, Johnny and Sydney DiMera.

Another one of his significant relationships on the show is with Nicole Waker, though Sami has made several attempts to sabotage their relationship. However, the couple gets married and faces several challenges, one of the major ones being the loss of their child.

EJ DiMera's current storyline

In the recent storyline, EJ is seen hooking up with Belle Black, though it hit a pause after the discovery that the former is the prime suspect in a case. It is revealed that he is behind the kidnapping of Rafe, and he has replaced him with Arnold. EJ has drugged Rafe and hid him in the DiMera tunnel. However, in the recent episode, he goes to Belle's apartment to seek redemption.

In the recent episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ shows up at Belle's apartment, explaining that he had no role in Rafe's kidnapping and that someone is trying to frame him. On the other hand, Johnny is upset with EJ as he is facing issues in adoption. The adoption meeting between Mrs. Choi (Sophia's mother), Tate and Jonny, and Chanel, which took place at DiMera Mansion, is interrupted.

During the meeting, Gabi points a gun at EJ and blames him for kidnapping Rafe. This causes a major drama between EJ and his son Johnny, who becomes furious with the former. However, he assures his son that he was not a part of any kidnapping. On the other hand, a big secret of EJ is also out that will change the dynamics between him and Johnny even more.

As the story progresses on the soap, many twists and turns will take place. As Johnny is seen having a conversation with Roman, he learns a shocking truth about his dad's past.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of the Days of Our Lives on Peacock Network.

