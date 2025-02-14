What happened to Sophia on Days of Our Lives? Explained

Sophia Choi is one of the newly introduced characters on Days of Our Lives who has an active role in the storyline. The character's most recent plot dynamics involve her unexpected pregnancy after she spent a night with Tate Black, and how the teens have been dealing with the situation ever since.

In January 2025, it was announced that actress Madelyn Kientz, who was previously playing Sophia, would be recast with actress Rachel Boyd. This news came via the platform TV Insider, but no reason for the actress' departure and the new recast was revealed.

Actress Rachel Boyd has been acting for the past decade, making appearances on television shows like The Bold Type, and Grand Army. She also played the main role in the film Boot Camp.

Trending

She spoke to Young Hollywood about her time on the soap and stepping into the role of Sophia:

“The people here are some of the kindest people I have ever met. The storylines are heightened for sure, but I found that really fun to play. Everybody here is very passionate and dedicated, and that makes it easy to be excited about the work we’re doing.”

What is Sophia Choi's current storyline on Days of Our Lives? Explored

Actress Madeline Kientz as Sophia Choi on Days of Our Lives, now replaced by actress Rachel Boyd on the soap (Image via @dayspeacock / Instagram)

Sophia Choi first appeared on Days of Our Lives in April 2024, first seen as a school friend of Holly Jonas. Sophia was the one who convinced Holly to embrace her feelings for her crush Tate Black and ask him out to the prom.

Later, Sophia and Holly's equation developed into a rivalry when she tried to seduce Tate at the Horton cabin, where he was staying.

Slowly, while Holly and Tate were trying to navigate a rough patch in their relationship, Sophia took advantage of the opportunity. She began spending more time with Tate, offering him a shoulder to cry on for the relationship problems.

Holly Jonas in a still from Days of Our Lives (Image via @dayspeacock / Instagram)

Soon, Tate and Sophia spent a night together, but Sophia got pregnant. Tate offered to help her get an abortion since they are both still teens on the soap and raising the baby was a huge responsibility.

However, Sophia’s mother, Amy Choi, found out about the pregnancy, as did Holly. Amy started insisting that Sophia and Tate should get married and raise their baby, while Holly is now doubting the status and direction of her relationship.

As of now, Tate has promised to support Sophia for whatever she decides to do, even considering the possibility of adoption for the child. The only hindrance that remains is Amy and her traditional opinions about the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how Holly views all this and what decision she ultimately takes about the direction of her romance with Tate.

Also read: "You did great job”— Days of Our Lives fans applaud Judi Evans's incredible acting as Bonnie on the show

Audiences can watch Days of Our Lives streaming online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback