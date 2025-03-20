Days of Our Lives recap (March 19, 2025): Xander overhears Philip and Stephanie's secret while Theresa prepares to leave Salem

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives, that was released on March 19, 2025, featured several dramatic events. One of the things that took place in the episode was Xander secretly listening to Philip and Stephanie's conversation. Joy met Alex and told him that she had decided to quit Titan and move to New York. Later, Theresa prepared to leave town after learning about her mother's poor health.

The daily soap Days of Our Lives first premiered on November 8, 1965, and is one of the longest-running daytime dramas in American television. The soap was conceptualized by Ted and Betty Corday. Days of Our Lives is set in the fictional Salem city and it deals with themes of love, heartbreaks, secrets, and psychological drama.

Everything that happened on the March 19, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

Xander overhears Philip and Stephanie's conversation

In the episode of Days of Our Lives that was released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Xander eavesdropped on Philip and Stephanie. The two were discussing the forged letter that secured Philip's claim to Titan and also spoke about keeping a secret from Alex.

However, Xander only heard them talking about their plan to keep a secret from Alex and figured out the wrong conclusion. He then told Sarah that he thought Philip and Stephanie were having a secret affair, which wasn't the truth.

Since Philip and Stephanie discussed that it was best not to tell Alex, Xander misinterpreted the whole situation. With tensions rising higher than ever, fans wonder how Xander would react after learning the truth about Philip.

Vivian and Maggie talk about the forged letter

Meanwhile, on the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, Vivian approached Maggie to discuss the forged letter. After meeting Maggie, she mentioned that she was extremely pleased that the forged letter enabled Philip to stake out a claim at Titan.

She also said that she was glad she was able to establish a new relationship with Philip. The current developments suggested that Vivian was not completely out of the game.

Vivian and Maggie discussed that Philip and Xander were developing a bond as they were great at work together. However, they were worried that Xander and Philip's equation could get sour if the truth ever came out in the open.

Joy informs Alex about her decision to leave town

As the Days of Our Lives episode progressed, Joy finally confronted Alex. Previously, Philip had advised Joy to talk directly to Alex to remain on the same page. When she came to talk to Alex, she did not open up about her pregnancy test results.

Instead of telling Alex that she was pregnant, Joy told him that she had decided to quit working at Titan and leave town to move to New York to be with her parents and sister.

Joy was on the phone with Nancy at The Brady Pub and she told her mother that she was coming home. She informed her mother that she would explain everything to her once she arrived there. After looking at her pregnancy test results one more time, she walked through the door and headed to the airport.

Theresa leaves Salem to visit her ailing mother

Later on Days of Our Lives, Theresa received devastating news from her father, Shane Donovan who told her that her mother, Kimberly, had cancer.

Theresa told Brady and Tate that Shane wanted her to return home to take care of her mother until he could get there. It was revealed that Kimberly had already started treatment for her Leukemia and Theresa needed to support her in the process.

Theresa told Tate and Brady that she needed to leave Salem immediately. Tate was saddened after hearing about her departure, but he understood that Theresa needed to leave town to support Kimberly.

With the latest developments, as Theresa's exit hinted at her character's departure from the show, fans wonder what would happen next on the Peacock soap opera.

Fans can watch new episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

