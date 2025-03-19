What is happening with Theresa Donovan on Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored

Theresa Donovan, portrayed by Emily O'Brien, returned to Days of Our Lives in March 2025. After serving time in prison for crimes related to kidnapping and fraud, Theresa returned to Salem. Her current storyline is involved in the drama surrounding Tate and Sophia as the latter gets pregnant, post which she might exit the show.

Emily exited the show in July 2024 but returned as Theresa in March 2025. Her return is reportedly for a short run in Salem. She is expected to cause some drama in the following episodes before leaving town.

According to the latest developments on Days of Our Lives, Theresa received devastating news from her father, Shane Donovan, regarding her mother's declining health. She shared the heartbreaking news with Tate and Brady and explained that she needed to leave town immediately, hinting at the character's departure.

While Theresa prepares to bid an emotional farewell to Salem, fans wonder what happens next to her character's storyline.

Days of Our Lives: A glance at Theresa Donovan's character

According to the plot dynamics of Days of Our Lives, Theresa Donovan appeared on the show in 1990. She was introduced as the daughter of Shane Donovan and Kimberly. Initially, she was presented as Cal Winter's daughter, but a paternity test later revealed the truth about her bloodline.

Theresa returned to Salem as an adult in July 2013, where she got involved with JJ Devereaux while trying to get hold of some marijuana. This led to a confrontation with JJ's mother, Jennifer, after which Theresa developed a rivalry with her. She then conspired against Jennifer by plotting a scheme with Anne Milbauer and seducing Dr. Daniel Jonas.

Later in the show's storyline, Theresa discovered that Kristen DiMera had stolen her embryo in 2015. Brady helped her retrieve the baby, whom she renamed Tate. She became extremely possessive about Brady and compelled Melanie to leave Salem.

After realizing Theresa's cunning schemes, Brady rejects her. However, Theresa attempted to get him back by resorting to various means. She even pursued a relationship with Xander, but later turned around and accused him of rape.

Theresa reappeared on the show in 2018, where she continued plotting against Mateo. She became an ally of Xander in the process, who later leveraged their partnership to get her back into the good books of the Kiriakis family. She entered into a relationship with Alex while trying to make things right with Brady, but her marriage with Alex fell apart.

As per the current ongoings, Theresa returned to town after serving time in prison for her past crimes. She received a heartbreaking news about her mother's poor health from Shane. She needed to leave Salem immediately, suggesting her character's final departure from the plot. Her exit saddened Tate, but he realized that his grandmother needed Theresa's support.

Current plot dynamics of Days of Our Lives

The latest episodes of Days of Our Lives left viewers on a cliffhanger as Theresa Donovan said goodbye to Salem. While Theresa prepared to leave town after the news of her mother's health condition, Xander secretly listened to Philip and Stephanie's conversation.

Xander eavesdropped on Philip and Stephanie's discussion, where they talked about a secret they were keeping from Alex. He assumed that Stephanie was cheating on Alex with Philip, opening up the stage for potential chaos in the later episodes.

In a shocking turn of events, Joy made a revelation to Alex about her life. When Philip advised her to talk to Alex, she finally decided to confront Alex. On the other hand, Sarah decided to hide her concerns from Maggie, fearing the truth about Philip's forged letter could shatter Philip and Xander's growing bond.

Besides waiting to witness the ultimate fate of Theresa Donovan's character on Days of Our Lives, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the Peacock soap opera.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes on Peacock.

