Days of Our Lives recap (March 27, 2025): Did Xander just destroy Alex and Stephanie’s relationship with one sentence?

In the March 27, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Xander caused chaos at the Kiriakis mansion by wrongly accusing Philip of sleeping with Stephanie. His misunderstanding led to a meltdown—Stephanie panicked, Sarah urged her to lie, and Alex was furious. Without knowing the full story, Xander’s actions may have ruined Alex and Stephanie’s relationship.

He even said Stephanie’s full name while accusing him—loud enough for Alex to overhear everything. Once Alex heard those words, it was game over. He lunged at Philip, grabbed him by the collar, and exploded in anger. Stephanie wasn’t even in the room to defend herself. The entire scene was built on a misunderstanding, but Xander’s timing couldn’t have been worse.

Back at Stephanie’s apartment, Sarah tried to convince Stephanie to just roll with the lie to protect Sarah’s own secret. Stephanie refused, pointing out that this had nothing to do with her and everything to do with Sarah and Philip’s forged letter. When Alex showed up, he didn’t waste time.

He looked Stephanie in the eye and asked if she was sleeping with Philip. She didn’t lie—but she didn’t come clean either. She only said they’ve been keeping a secret, which is not what Alex wanted to hear.

Days of Our Lives: Is Holly finally done protecting Doug… and forgiving Tate?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Holly hit her breaking point. After finding out Tate was the one who told Julie about the necklace, she stormed into his place and unloaded all her frustration. Tate tried to say he did it for her—to protect her from getting dragged into Doug’s mess—but Holly wasn’t buying it. She called him out for being jealous and accused him of doing it just to punish Doug.

Tate was furious when he found out that Holly gave Doug the money to repay Melinda without telling him. Holly reminded him it all started on New Year’s Eve when he freaked out over her watching the ball drop with Doug.

She also pointed out that he hid the confession from her, even after they spent the night together. That betrayal hurt the most. Holly told Tate he had ruined Doug’s second chance with Julie and crossed a line. In the end, she made it clear—they're over. She won’t be with someone who doesn’t trust or respect her.

Days of Our Lives: How far is Sarah willing to go to protect her lie?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Sarah showed up at Stephanie’s apartment in full panic mode, trying to clean up the mess Xander had made. Instead of being honest, she doubled down and asked Stephanie to go along with the fake affair lie Xander was now spreading. She wanted Stephanie to let Alex believe she cheated—with Philip—so Xander wouldn’t find out the truth about the forged letter.

Stephanie was stunned. She reminded Sarah that this entire mess wasn’t hers to fix. She had nothing to do with Sarah’s lie or Philip’s scheme. But Sarah kept pushing. She even brought up Xander’s daughter, trying to guilt Stephanie by saying that if the truth came out, it would ruin their family. Sarah framed it as a small sacrifice to keep a bigger disaster from happening.

Stephanie was horrified. She couldn’t believe Sarah wanted her to blow up her own relationship just to protect a marriage built on a lie. As Sarah left, Alex came back—and the pressure landed squarely on Stephanie. He asked her point-blank if she was sleeping with Philip. Stephanie dodged the question, saying they were keeping a secret. And just like that, her relationship was hanging by a thread.

Days of Our Lives: Is Melinda finally cornered—or is she still playing the game?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

In Days of Our Lives, Melinda isn’t out of moves just yet, but she’s feeling the pressure. JJ showed up at Gabi’s office and made it clear he wasn’t just stopping by. He was there to question Melinda about the necklace Doug stole. He told her straight-up that Doug’s confession had been confirmed, and now he needed the necklace back.

Instead of cooperating, Melinda clammed up. She admitted she no longer had it—because she sold it—but refused to reveal who she sold it to. That set off alarms. Gabi, who was already on edge about her brand being tied to the DiMera fallout, tried to stay out of it, but she was curious. When JJ questioned Melinda about Holly’s involvement, she accidentally let it slip that Holly knew about the theft, too. JJ caught it immediately.

In Days of Our Lives, Melinda tried to walk it back, but the damage was done. She may have protected herself for now, but her options are getting smaller. Everyone’s watching her closely. Between Gabi losing business deals, JJ building a case, and the necklace still missing, it’s just a matter of time before Melinda’s corner gets even tighter—and she’s running out of excuses.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

