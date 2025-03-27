“For a lawyer he sure doesn't act like one” — The Bold and the Beautiful viewers react to Carter’s lack of legal foresight with Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have always been used to the drama, scheming, and unexpected twists. But recently, one character's actions raised some serious eyebrows, especially when it came to his legal expertise—or rather, his lack of it.

Ad

Carter Walton, played by Lawrence Saint-Victor, has been a key figure at Forrester Creations as the company's lawyer. However, in the March 25, 2025, episode, his handling of Hope Logan’s professional situation raised doubts about his legal skills. His questionable decisions left both viewers and characters puzzled, especially as he navigated negotiations about Hope’s role in the company.

Instead of handling things legally and with the foresight that comes with being a lawyer, Carter seemed to be working more out of emotion than reason. He was expected to draw up legal documents, ensure the business side was handled correctly, and protect Hope’s interests.

Ad

Trending

But instead, Carter's actions came off as reckless—he was seen tearing up important documents and making impulsive decisions without any solid legal backing.

There were comments on Facebook after the episode about it. One of those said,

Facebook comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

"For a lawyer, he sure doesn't act like one."

Ad

She pointed out the contradiction between Carter’s professional role and his recent actions. The idea that a lawyer—especially one with Carter's experience—would tear up documents and fail to handle a business situation properly seemed unbelievable to fans.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

The other comment pointed out that Hope was delusional to think she had a birthright to the company, which added an interesting layer to the whole legal and personal situation at play.

Ad

There's another comment about "karma" that resonated with many viewers. The comment noted that Carter’s misplaced trust in Ridge led to him making mistakes, and now he was reaping the consequences.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

Another comment emphasized that as a lawyer, he should have handled the paperwork correctly, making sure everything was signed by all parties involved.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful March 25, 2025 recap

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

At Forrester Creations, Brooke pushed Ridge to make a decision—not just about business but about their future. She reminded him that their connection hadn’t disappeared and insisted they still had a shot at being together. Brooke said she didn’t want to waste another minute without him and asked him to come back to her, both professionally and personally. Ridge looked conflicted as Brooke laid everything on the line and practically begged him to return to her life for good.

Ad

In the design office, Steffy and Daphne celebrated their success with water, pleased with Hope’s departure and Forrester Creations’ restored leadership. Steffy credited Daphne for influencing Carter, but Daphne believed he would have acted the same way.

Taylor arrived to support Steffy and Ridge. They discussed Hope For the Future’s suspension and Hope’s dramatic exit. When Taylor asked about Carter’s role, Daphne admitted he was used to push Hope out. Taylor then speculated this could mean the end of Hope and Carter’s relationship.

Ad

Back in the main office, Ridge told Brooke she wanted to rewind time. She admitted it, saying she just wanted them to get back to where they once were. She said she knew Ridge didn’t turn to Taylor to hurt her, but it still stung.

Ridge looked torn, especially when Brooke leaned in to kiss him—right as Taylor walked in. Taylor sarcastically asked if she needed to even ask what was happening. Brooke didn’t back down and told Ridge he couldn’t have both of them. She told him to choose: her or Taylor.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

In the cabin, Carter tried one last time to convince Hope their relationship was worth saving. Hope wasn’t having it. She accused him of selling her out for a seat at the table with Ridge and Eric.

Ad

Carter said he was sorry and that he would fight to get her job back. Hope asked if he really thought she’d forget what happened. She said he broke everything and then accused him of cheating with Daphne. When Carter didn’t deny it, she told him it was over—for good.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback