Who is Claire Grace on The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

Actress Hayley Erin plays the role of Claire Grace on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. Longtime fans of the show know the actress as she had previously essayed the role of Abby Newman from 2008 to 2010.

Erin began playing the role of Claire Grace on October 2, 2023, and her story wasn't as simple as it seemed at first glance. She appeared for a job interview at Newman Media, claiming that she wanted to work as Nikki Newman's assistant. While at first she seemed like someone trying to build a career, it was later revealed that she was Victoria Newman and Cole Howard's daughter.

Victoria and Cole were under the impression that Claire had died as a baby, they discovered that her great-aunt Jordan had stolen her from the hospital and raised her in secret. While dealing with everything Jordan had put her through, Claire was also trying to figure out how to be a part of the family she never knew.

Her storyline soon became one of the most talked about on the show as every step she took brought questions about her past and left fans wondering what she wanted for her future.

Here's everything you need to know about Claire Grace on The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Claire Grace first appeared on The Young and the Restless in 2023 with the actress Hayley Erin portraying her. Fans recognized Erin from her previous stint as Abby Newman between 2008 and 2010. They were curious about her return but no one saw the direction her new character would take. What was initially a quiet entrance turned into one of the show's biggest shocks in a long time.

Claire showed up looking for a job at Newman Media and made a good impression on Nikki Newman during her interview. She seemed like someone who wanted to move up in the business world, but it soon became clear that Claire had an agenda and that she was in Genoa City with a plan.

It was later revealed that Claire wasn't a stranger, but she was Victoria and Cole's daughter, the one they believed had died as a baby. She was originally named Eve, and her great-aunt Jordan had stolen her from the hospital. Jordan told her that her parents had never wanted her, a lie that Claire grew up believing.

Once she learned the truth, she had to figure out where she fit in, and after meeting her biological parents the first time, she tried to understand everything they had lost. While she was hurt, they were confused, but despite it all, there still was a chance for connection. Claire didn’t know how to trust them, but she wanted to try.

Her past made it hard to move forward as she had spent years helping Jordan. One of her worst moments came when she tricked Nikki into going to Jordan’s lakehouse, where she drugged Nikki and locked her in a bedroom. Later, she helped Jordan trap the rest of the Newman family but at that point, she had started questioning everything.

The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Eventually, Claire saw Jordan’s true nature and turned against her. She helped rescue her family but had to face the consequences. She was arrested and sent to a facility where she could get help, and she began changing.

She later got a job as Harrison Abbott's nanny when Kyle gave her a chance, despite Summer not trusting her. Over time, Claire began bonding with the family. While she still carried the weight of her past, she never stopped trying to build a better life in The Young and the Restless.

Watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

