"Ridge is a bum!" — The Bold and the Beautiful fans call out Ridge, saying Brooke and Taylor deserve better

Ridge Forrester is once again at the center of chaos in The Bold and the Beautiful. After years of bouncing between Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes, Ridge has somehow managed to drag both women back into his usual mess.

Despite saying he’s done with the back-and-forth, Ridge still hasn't made a solid commitment. Brooke recently kissed him and tried to reignite their relationship, but Ridge didn't exactly jump at the chance.

At the same time, Taylor continues to hover in his orbit, unknowingly waiting for him to make up his mind—again. Fans have watched this triangle implode over and over, and patience is officially out the window.

On March 25, a fan posted in the Facebook group, "The Bold and the Beautiful":

"Brooke really love Ridge. No matter what he has done she want him back. As we all know they are each other destiny. I believe Ridge loves her also. I know he's no good for her, but I want them together again. Do you want Brooke and Ridge back together or do you Want him to stay with Taylor."

One comment under this post read:

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

“Ridge is a bum! He’s not worthy of either one!”

The comment got plenty of support because it cut straight to the issue. Ridge has put both Brooke and Taylor through hell. He’s walked out on them more times than anyone can count.

Calling him a “bum” might sound harsh, but fans are sick of watching Ridge flip-flop between the two women like they’re interchangeable. He’s had decades to grow up, but here we are—same triangle, same nonsense.

Then came two more opinions that echoed the same anger.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

These two show the fan base is clearly split. One viewer doesn’t get why Brooke would even want Ridge after everything he’s done. The other thinks their long history counts for something. It’s a familiar debate, but more and more people are leaning toward the first view—Brooke deserves better.

And then we get the final pair of comments that really don’t hold back.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

These fans are done sugarcoating. One wants him tossed in the trash for good. The other is ready for Brooke to move on with someone who isn’t constantly juggling women.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 25, 2025)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Brooke Logan walked into Ridge Forrester’s office hoping to bring him back into her life. She reminded him of everything they had been through together and made it clear she wanted to fix what was broken. Ridge listened but did not jump to respond. He looked torn between the past and the mess they were standing in now.

Before either of them could get any further, Taylor Hayes entered the room. She had no interest in waiting her turn. Taylor went straight to the point and accused Brooke of trying to steal Ridge back. The energy turned sharp and tense. Both women wanted answers from Ridge.

They both stood in front of hi,m expecting him to finally decide who he wanted. Ridge said very little. He stood there in the middle of two women who had fought over him for decades and still couldn’t seem to speak with any clarity.

Back at Forrester Creations, Steffy Forrester and Daphne Rose were in celebration mode. After all the drama and betrayal they had taken the company back. Steffy acknowledged how hard the fight had been. She told Daphne she appreciated her for standing by her. The two women knew it had not been easy. Daphne had proven her loyalty, and Steffy made sure to let her know she was grateful.

In the cabin, Hope Logan faced Carter Walton. She was not calm. She asked him how he could side with the Forresters after everything they had built together. She believed they were a team. Carter told her he still loved her, but he had to think about his job. Hope did not accept that.

She said his actions felt like a betrayal. She had risked so much, and now he was acting like their plans meant nothing. Carter said he wanted to fix things. Hope told him she did not believe he could. Their relationship hung in the air with no clear future in sight. Hope walked away with heartbreak written all over her face.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

