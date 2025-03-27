“Could be Tucker Could be Cane Could be new guy” — The Young and the Restless fans speculate Aristotle Dumas’s true identity

There’s a new mystery name being tossed around The Young and the Restless' Genoa City, and it has fans digging deep into their memory banks. Aristotle Dumas, a man no one’s ever seen but everyone’s talking about, is suddenly at the center of one of The Young and the Restless’ most talked-about storylines.

He’s supposedly the billionaire behind Monte Cristo Investments, the company that employs Damian Kane, Nate’s secretive older brother. And now, he’s started contacting Billy Abbott directly, which immediately raised some eyebrows. Especially after Sally noticed Billy’s phone was buzzing nonstop—with Aristotle Dumas on the screen.

The name alone has people on edge. Victor Newman, who’s tangled with Dumas in the past, described him as someone who shows up when he wants something and disappears just as fast. Victor even admitted that Dumas has beaten him at his own game more than once.

That alone makes Dumas dangerous. And since no one knows what he looks like, or even if that’s his real name, the theories have started doing the rounds.

One fan put it in a Facebook comment after the episode aired:

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

“Could be Tucker. Could be Cane. Could be new guy.”

That’s about where the fandom is right now—guessing wildly, but not without reason. Tucker McCall has always been a shady power player. Cane’s absence has left just enough of a gap for a dramatic return.

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

That one leans into the idea that Tucker and Victor have unfinished business. It also calls out Tucker’s charisma, which would fit the profile of a secretive billionaire who knows how to stay off the radar.

The other comment brings in Cane’s father—someone who has never been fully explored—would open the door to new family drama.

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

Another comment casts doubt on the idea that it’s someone we already know. If Victor’s been digging for years and still hasn’t figured it out, maybe this is someone completely new. But another use suggests it's a wild card.

The Young and the Restless March 26, 2025 recap

The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

The March 26 episode kicked off with Kyle and Claire waking up together at the GCAC. Claire freaked out when she saw her alarm hadn’t gone off, but Kyle calmly reminded her she had turned it off herself. She panicked about being late, but Kyle convinced her to call in sick and just stay.

They shared breakfast in bed, playfully tossed some pillows, and Kyle even suggested Claire start leaving clothes at his place. It was clear he saw a future with her. Claire hesitated a little, worried about how Nikki might react, but she texted in sick anyway.

Kyle did the same with Jack. Both Nikki and Jack knew they were faking, but let them enjoy their day together.

At Society, Jack ran into Nikki and invited her to breakfast. They talked about the Chancellor and Billy’s downfall, and surprisingly, Jack gave Victor some credit. Nikki wasn’t sure what to make of that.

The topic shifted to Kyle and Claire. Jack said Victor needed to stop interfering, or the couple would be the next collateral damage. Nikki agreed and said they needed to support the two, no matter what.

Meanwhile, at the GCAC, Phyllis opened up to Nick and Summer. She talked about her nightmares and how hard it was to move past the trauma. She admitted Sharon saved her life.

That alone forced her to see Sharon differently. She said she didn’t hate her anymore, but she wouldn’t feel at peace until the kidnapper was caught.

Over at Crimson Lights, Sharon told Traci about the ordeal she and Phyllis went through. She said their kidnapper seemed to know their history. Traci started connecting dots, especially when Sharon mentioned gas being used.

Alan had sent Traci a message earlier about a gas expulsion issue, and now that connection was haunting her. Traci acted supportive but was clearly rattled.

Later, Traci called Alan to postpone her trip to Paris. After the call, she muttered that something didn’t feel right. When Jack arrived, he found her in tears. She told him she feared she’d made the biggest mistake of her life.

Sharon, meanwhile, believed Alan might hold the key to solving everything—but Traci wasn’t so sure anymore.

Watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

