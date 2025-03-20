Charles Shaughnessy’s Shane Donovan returns to Days of Our Lives amid family tragedy

Fans of Days of Our Lives have been waiting for Charles Shaughnessy's return as Shane Donovan. But his most recent visit comes during a tragic storyline that will rock the Brady family to its very foundation.

Shane had been avoiding Steve, Marlena, and even his daughter, Theresa, for weeks. No matter how hard they tried to get in touch with him, he was tight-lipped about John's whereabouts, which only added to speculations that he was keeping a huge secret from everyone. When he did finally share John's last known location, it was obvious that he was still keeping something under wraps.

Days of Our Lives: Kimberly's battle with cancer

Still from the series (Image via Youtube/Peacock)

It so happens that the actual reason behind Shane's secretive nature had nothing to do with John whatsoever—it was all about his wife, Kimberly. In the latest episode, Shane finally opened up to Theresa, sharing the heart-wrenching news that Kimberly's cancer has recurred, and the outlook is grim.

The father-daughter duo is now traveling to California to be with her during this trying period. Shane, being the eternal optimist that he is, assured Theresa that her mother would battle this illness just as she had previously.

Viewers will recall Kimberly was diagnosed with leukemia in 2010. Bo Brady, at the time, was found to be a bone marrow donor and flew to California to help save his sister's life. The treatment proved successful, and Kimberly's cancer went into remission.

She visited Salem from time to time over the years, usually intervening to attempt to steer Theresa back in the right direction. Now Kimberly's cancer battle has resumed, and Theresa is set on being at her mother's side.

Days of Our Lives: Theresa's tough choice

The news of Kimberly's illness arrives at a bad time for Theresa, who has been dealing with a family crisis of her own. She has been reuniting with Brady and their son Tate, as well as struggling with the continued drama surrounding Ava, and John, and even a messy adoption process. All of that must now go on hold, as she comes to the hard decision of leaving Salem and nursing her ill mother.

Emily O'Brien, the actress who now plays Theresa, in a conversation with Soaps suggested that her character will be departing Salem temporarily, but no official announcement has been issued about her extended departure or future return.

"I think she has terminal cancer," O'Brien disclosed. "Stage Four. I know it was pretty serious the way we did it, and [Theresa] said, 'I can't think about anything else except to just go and take care of my mother in California right now," she added.

What's in the future for the Brady family in Days of Our Lives?

Theresa's exit entails emotional farewells, especially with Brady and Tate. This time, though, she and Brady appear to leave on improved terms than before. In a conversation with Soaps O'Brien alluded to a feeling of closure between the two erstwhile lovers.

"I think there's gonna be this bond between the two of them, this love that they're always gonna have for each other,"

"She has to go address the biggest thing that's happened in her life at the moment, and it's her mother's health."

As for Kimberly's destiny, veteran viewers are aware that Days of Our Lives is not unfamiliar with miraculous healings. Although her prognosis does not look good, there is always a possibility that she might recover. With the 60th anniversary of the Days of Our Lives looming, speculation remains regarding Bo Brady's destiny and whether or not he will awaken from his coma in time to reunite with his loved ones.

Days of Our Lives viewers are also left guessing as to whether Kimberly's story will cross paths with this milestone event or if this is indeed goodbye. No matter the result, the return of Shane and the impending storylines will likely reunite the Brady clan.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

