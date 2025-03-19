What role does AlexAnn Hopkins play in Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

AlexAnn Hopkins plays the role of Joy Wesley on Peacock Network's Days of Our Lives. The soap opera is one of the longest-running daytime series on American television. The plot of the soap revolves around the complex lives of the characters in the fictional city of Salem.

The character of Joy Wesley was originally introduced in the year 2003, played by Aisling Acuna till 2005. Joy is the daughter of Craig Wesley and Nancy Miller and has a sibling, Chloe Lane. The character was reintroduced in Days of Our Lives in the year 2024, portrayed by actress AlexAnn Hopkins.

Joy returned to Salem with her mother, hoping to become an actress. Since Joy's return, she has been a part of several central storylines. AlexAnn's portrayal of Joy adds drama to the soap, making her an interesting character and a fan favorite from Days of Our Lives.

Joy Wesley's storyline on Days of Our Lives

Joy Wesley returned to Salem in October 2024, with the hope of starring in Body & Soul. Her first encounter in the city was with Johnny DiMera at a club, which later led to a one-night stand. The following day, Joy goes to her audition for the role of Reagan Holloway, and as she secures her part, she meets with Chanel. To her surprise, the director of Body & Soul was none other than Johnny.

Joy also finds out that Johnny, who she had a one-night stand with, is married to Chanel. This added fuel to Chanel and Joy's ongoing rivalries on Days of Our Lives and created more drama between them.

Later, Joy confides in Alex while he is separated from Stephanie Johnson, and the two get entangled with each other. In the recent episodes, Alex is back with Stephanie but his past with Joy has landed him in some mess.

As Joy and Alex both have just started working together in Titan Industries, Stephanie has been feeling insecure. She suspects that Alex and Joy's brief relationship might have resulted in Joy's pregnancy.

In a recent episode of Days of Our Lives, Stephanie was at the hospital and comes across the news that Joy might be pregnant, which could concern Alex. When Stephanie confronts Joy about the same, Joy lies about it. She chooses to keep Alex in the dark about her pregnancy and leave Titan Industries and Salem City for a while.

More about AlexAnn

AlexAnn Spencer Hopkins was born on June 21, 1999, in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. She started developing her interest in acting at 9 years old and began her career in 2009 on America's Most Wanted: America Fights Back.

The actress then relocated to Los Angeles at the age of 11, after some experience with the local film school and spending two summers in New York.

Besides playing Joy Wesley on Days of Our Lives, AlexAnn has been seen in several other projects. The actress is famous for her role as Trixie Dean in the 2017 CMT musical biography miniseries Sun Records.

She has also starred in other movies and series, including When The Starlight Ends (2016), The Goldbergs (2016), Chicago P.D. (2017), and Criminal Minds (2020).

Fans of Day of Our Lives can catch the latest episodes of the soap on Peacock and Paramount Plus.

