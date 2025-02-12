Days Of Our Lives recap (February 12, 2025): Joy breaks up with Alex and Stephanie deals with the hospital crisis

NBC's Days of Our Lives first premiered on American daytime television on November 8, 1965, and currently airs its episodes on Peacock. The show was created by Ted and Betty Corday and the long-running soap opera is set in the fictional town of Salem. Days Of Our Lives follows the lives and the events surrounding the Bradys, Hortons, DiMeras, and Kiriakis families. The show has kept fans engaged with its storylines and captivating character arcs.

In the February 12, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Tate spent time with both the women in his life, Sophia and Holly, while Holly also spent time with Doug Williams III. Stephanie dealt with some ongoing issues at the Salem University Hospital. Johnny and Chanel discussed some exciting news together while Joy and Alex ended up breaking up their relationship.

Everything that happened on the February 12, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the February 12, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Holly and Tate discussed how they would get intimate for the first time on Valentine's Day despite Maggie Kiriakis's warning to Holly regarding taking the plunge too soon. Meanwhile, Sophia barged into their conversation, potentially halting their big plans.

Tate had to go and help Sophia deal with Amy Choi, Sophia's mother, and her interference in how they chose to deal with their unborn child. Amy had made it extremely clear that she disapproved of the teenage parents putting their child up for adoption but that did not stop them from trying to convince her yet again.

Kayla and Stephanie spent time trying to understand how bad of a fiscal emergency Salem University Hospital was dealing with on Days Of Our Lives. Body & Soul's production which used to happen at the hospital had been a major source of income for them but with the entire production shifting to Los Angeles, the hospital ended up in a horrible cash crunch.

Chanel Dupree and Johnny DiMera, who recently patched things back together and reunited, decided they would not move to Los Angeles to join the cast and crew production of Body & Soul and stay back in Salem instead.

The two discussed how they were looking forward to starting a family together and wanted to have a baby together. Johnny made it clear to Chanel that he wanted to improve their marriage and partnership.

He even suggested taking advice from Kayla about when to start trying to get pregnant since their last attempt had ended up in a disaster. Chanel ended up having a tragic miscarriage after being exposed to copious amounts of radiation.

On Days Of Our Lives, Holly spent some quality time with Doug Williams III while Leo Stark delivered some upsetting news to Doug regarding the Hortons heirloom necklace as well as telling him that since he was out of a job as the head writer of Body & Soul, Doug could also potentially no longer work for him. Joy called Alex up to let him know that she had seen him kissing Stephanie, and Joy ended things between them.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives by streaming episodes on Peacock.

