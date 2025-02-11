NBC's Days of Our Lives, has been streaming its episodes on Peacock since 2022 and has been a fan favorite on American daytime television since it first aired on November 8, 1965. The show is set in the fictional town of Salem and focuses on the lives and happenings of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Days of Our Lives has won several Daytime Emmy Awards, including the prestigious Outstanding Drama Series.

The February 11, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives delved deeper into its ongoing storylines. Bonnie Kiriakis shared something with Johnny DiMera that was bothering her for a while, Kate and Abe announced some big news for the entire cast and crew production of Body & Soul, and Joy had some plans involving Alex to try to make sure Stephanie was out of the way.

Everything that happened on the February 11, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the February 11, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Bonnie shared her fears with Johnny and expressed how ever since her elevator shaft mishap caused by Whitley King, she had been constantly thinking of how her future and her career were doomed.

Kate and Abe met with the entire cast and crew of Body & Soul and explained how hard the last couple of months had been with the murder and poisoning attempts that were orchestrated by Whitley. The two shared how they never wanted to ruin the future of the show and told the cast that the the entire production was relocating to Los Angeles.

On Days Of Our Lives, they exclaimed how much the network loved the show and did not want it to be halted, while their current setup would cease to exist, all actors were allowed to move to Los Angeles to continue shooting. Meanwhile, Joy thought about how she could use this opportunity to make Alex move to Los Angeles with her, effectively removing him from Stephanie's grasp.

Leo Stark's character found out that he was out of a job as the network chose to hire a new head writer for Body & Soul in Los Angeles. Seth Burns went over to Kayla to let her know that he had resigned from his post at the Salem University Hospital and assumed that she too would be willing to relocate to Los Angeles.

Kayla disagreed with Seth's plans and reiterated that she wished to stay back at the hospital in Salem and continue doing her job as a doctor helping people. While Seth seemed to be empathetic of Kayla's decision, he regretfully shared with her that the entirety of Salem University Hospital had filed for bankruptcy which shocked Kayla. Viewers are yet to find out details regarding the bankruptcy suit and how it would affect the employees.

Stephanie and Alex both were clear about how they were ready to finally begin their budding relationship but Stephanie was aware of the fact that Alex and Joy were still being intimate with each other. Alex and Joy's new agreement on Days Of Our Lives was that the two would spend time together without falling prey to their feelings for each other.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives by streaming episodes on Peacock.

