“Doing what's right isn't a betrayal” — The Bold and the Beautiful fans argue whether Brooke turned her back on Hope

On March 27, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful aired an intense episode that put the strained relationship between Brooke and Hope Logan under the microscope. The episode featured a fiery confrontation in which Hope accused her mother of prioritizing Ridge over her, even as her personal and professional life seemed to be falling apart.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope dealt with the aftermath of her failed relationship with Carter and the loss of her fashion line. She sought answers from Brooke and demanded to know why her own mother chose to support Ridge instead of standing by her. Brooke believed she was acting in the best interest of the company and the Forresters.

Hope felt like she had been pushed aside and treated as an afterthought. Viewers witnessed the confrontation unfold as emotions ran high and their family dynamic began to crack. As the episode aired, fans flooded Facebook with reactions. Some felt that Brooke abandoned Hope when she needed her the most.

Others defended Brooke, claiming she made a tough decision that any parent might face in that situation. The debate has continued to intensify as more fans weigh in on whether Brooke's loyalty lies with her daughter or with Ridge and the Forresters. The first comment that stands out is:

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

This comment comes from a viewer who believes Brooke made the right choice in supporting Ridge, regardless of the consequences for her relationship with Hope. This perspective is based on the idea that sometimes difficult decisions must be made for the greater good, and Brooke’s loyalty to Ridge wasn’t a personal betrayal to Hope but rather a complex, though painful, decision rooted in family and business priorities.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

Another comment resonates with viewers who see Brooke's devotion to Ridge as clouding her judgment. The frustration is apparent: Brooke is so focused on winning Ridge back that she seems to overlook Hope's very real struggles.

The other response directly blames Hope for overstepping her boundaries in her quest for control of Forrester Creations. It defends Brooke’s actions as necessary to counter Hope’s impulsive decisions, highlighting that Hope didn’t have the right to take over the company.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

Another comment expresses the deep disappointment some fans feel regarding Brooke’s actions. It criticizes Brooke for choosing Ridge over her daughter, accusing her of prioritizing a man who has repeatedly hurt her. This sentiment highlights a belief that Brooke’s actions demonstrate a pattern of prioritizing her relationship with Ridge over her family, leaving Hope feeling abandoned and unimportant.

The Bold and the Beautiful March 27, 2025 recap

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful episode, which aired on March 27, 2025, caused the Logan family to have a complete emotional breakdown. It all started with Brooke alone at home, heartbroken over Ridge choosing Taylor. That mood shifted quickly when Hope burst through the door demanding answers. She was furious that her mother accepted the CEO position at Forrester only to hand it back to Ridge.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke defended herself, saying she did it for Ridge, but Hope wasn’t convinced. The argument escalated rapidly. Hope accused Brooke of betraying her by choosing Ridge over her own daughter and failing to support her when Steffy humiliated her in front of the entire company.

Meanwhile, at the cliff house, Taylor and Steffy were all smiles. Ridge had reaffirmed his commitment to Taylor, and the Forresters had regained control of the company. Steffy raised a toast to the end of Brooke and Ridge, while Taylor remarked that her heart felt stronger than it had in years. They made root beer floats and laughed about their victory, reminiscing about how Stephanie would’ve been proud of the way they stood their ground.

Back at Brooke’s place, the confrontation between mother and daughter reached a boiling point. Brooke told Hope she needed to take responsibility for her actions. Hope screamed that she had lost everything, and in a moment of rage, she raised her hand to strike her mother. Katie intervened just in time to stop it. Hope collapsed in tears, apologized, and Brooke pulled her into a hug.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

