“I’m still wondering” — The Young and the Restless fans suspect Alan’s role in Phyllis and Sharon’s disappearance

The recent events on The Young and the Restless surrounding Sharon and Phyllis have left fans scratching their heads. After being kidnapped and locked away in a desolate mental facility, the two women initially blamed each other for their capture.

However, as the story progressed, it was revealed that their kidnapper wasn’t either of them, but someone with far more personal ties to Sharon, Phyllis, and even Traci.

Alan Laurent, who had been presented as a loving fiancé to Traci, was later found to be involved, and many viewers believe there’s more to his story than meets the eye.

The first comment goes:

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

“I’m still wondering”

Fans are still in the dark about Alan’s true role in Sharon and Phyllis’ kidnapping. The mystery surrounding his actions has kept many viewers on edge, with some questioning if there’s more to Alan than his sweet and caring persona.

Did he have a hand in their capture, or is there a more significant twist to come?

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

One comment making the rounds is that Alan’s brother, Martin, might have come back from the dead. Martin, who had previously been presumed dead, is a character with a twisted history.

Another fan pointed out that Nick and Michael were present during Sharon’s hypnosis sessions. This observation raises the question of why they didn’t notice anything unusual.

Another comment brings into question Nick’s role in all of this. Given that Nick was reportedly near Sharon when she underwent hypnosis, why didn’t he hear or notice any strange behavior from Alan?

Fans are starting to feel like there’s more to Nick’s proximity to the situation than originally thought. Could Nick have been in on the secret, or is he just a pawn in Alan’s or Martin’s twisted game?

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

One comment confirms suspicions that Alan might actually be Martin. Fans have been guessing for a while that the man behind the kidnapping isn’t who he says he is.

The idea that Alan could be Martin is gaining traction as more details emerge.

Another fan’s theory aligns with what many have speculated: that Alan is actually Martin in disguise. The sudden appearance of Alan and his unexplained actions during the kidnapping have sparked this theory.

If Alan is indeed Martin, then the psychological games that have been played on Sharon and Phyllis take on a whole new meaning. With Martin’s history of deception and manipulation, it wouldn’t be surprising if he had orchestrated the whole thing for his own sinister reasons.

One fan agreed that Alan is most likely Martin, a suspicion many viewers have had since the beginning. The idea that Alan is just a front for Martin’s twisted schemes makes sense, given the long-running manipulations the show has depicted.

The Young and the Restless March 27, 2025 recap

The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

In The Young and the Restless, at the Genoa City Athletic Club, things got tense fast between Diane and Phyllis. Diane approached Phyllis with what seemed like a sincere offer of sympathy after everything she went through with the kidnapping. But Phyllis wasn’t buying it.

She immediately called Diane out, accusing her of pretending to care just to feel superior.

The conversation quickly spiraled when Diane made an offhand remark about Phyllis being held hostage. That hit a nerve. Phyllis visibly panicked and started to spiral, struggling to catch her breath. Billy stepped in just in time, taking her outside to the park.

Once there, he tried to ground her by shifting the focus to his own mess. He brought up his secret dealings with Aristotle Dumas, telling Phyllis he’s helping take down Victor without Jack knowing.

Phyllis wasn’t convinced this was a smart move. She asked him flat-out if he was setting himself up to be played.

Meanwhile, Adam and Chelsea decided it was finally time to talk to Connor about their reconciliation.

They were nervous about his reaction, especially given his recent struggles with anxiety and OCD. To their relief, Connor responded with excitement.

He told them he’d always wanted them to be a family again, and his reaction made it clear that he felt safe and supported. Adam and Chelsea shared a quiet moment afterward, finally feeling like they were moving in the right direction.

The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Elsewhere, Traci met Jack at Crimson Lights with a heavy heart. She admitted she was having serious doubts about Alan. She told Jack about seeing a gas-related alert on his phone—something that reminded her of what Sharon and Phyllis went through.

The more she talked, the more it sounded like Alan might not be who he says he is. Traci wondered if Alan was really Martin, the presumed-dead twin.

Jack didn’t want to believe it, but he couldn’t ignore the pattern. He urged Traci to be careful and said he’d get Chance involved if needed.

Watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

