What role does Rachel Boyd play in Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Rachel Boyd currently plays the role of Sophia Choi on Days of Our Lives, taking over the character after Madelyn Kientz’s exit in early 2025. Sophia is a key teen character involved in one of the show's most talked-about storylines right now.

Sophia is pregnant with Tate Black’s baby, facing pressure from her mother, Amy Choi, and caught between two strained friendships—one with Holly Jonas and another with Tate himself. Sophia’s involvement in the adoption plotline and her complicated history with Tate have made her one of the central figures in the younger storyline group.

Rachel Boyd is a Canadian actress who took over the role of Sophia on February 12, 2025. Before joining Days, Rachel had small roles in shows like The Bold Type and Grand Army and starred in the TV movie Boot Camp. She was working as a waitress when she received the casting call nearly nine months after auditioning.

Since her debut, she’s been praised for her grounded performance and her ability to add depth to Sophia during an emotionally complex time in the character’s arc.

Everything you need to know about Rachel Boyd's Sophia Choi in Days of Our Lives

Sophia Choi is a teenage character on Days of Our Lives who has been at the center of several complicated storylines since her debut. The character was originally portrayed by Madelyn Kientz before Rachel Boyd took over in February 2025. Sophia began her journey as the best friend of Holly Jonas.

That changed quickly when she started developing feelings for Tate Black. Things took a significant turn after Tate accidentally hit her in the face with a football. Sophia seized that moment to persuade him to take her to prom. They attended together, but she soon overheard him planning to meet up with Holly after the dance. She never confronted him, keeping her cool, and that decision set the tone for how she would handle situations moving forward.

Sophia later blows up Tate and Holly’s fake breakup by telling Tate's parents the truth. She also blackmailed Holly to cover her shifts at The Bistro. Her next move came when she showed up at the Horton cabin. She tried to seduce Tate, but it didn’t work. Nonetheless, she sowed doubts in Holly’s mind about why nothing physical had occurred yet between her and Tate. Sophia kept putting herself in the position of being the one who understood him better.

Eventually, Sophia and Tate slept together, and she ended up pregnant. This made her one of the few teens on the show facing an unplanned pregnancy. Tate promised to support whichever decision she made.

In Days of Our Lives, Sophia’s mother, Amy Choi, discovered the truth and immediately pushed for marriage and parenthood. Although Sophia didn’t fully agree, she also didn’t resist too much. She finds herself caught between her mother’s demands and the tension in her situation with Tate.

Even as all of this unfolds in Days of Our Lives, Sophia knows that Holly still has feelings for Tate. She has taken every opportunity to remind her of that. In one moment, she told Holly she was tired of being the side character in Tate’s story. In another, she told Tate that he was smart and kind, adding that she would never take him for granted. Sophia wants to win him over, and she continues to chip away at his relationship with Holly.

Sophia is not a clear-cut villain, but she is certainly not innocent. Her moves are careful, and she knows how to play emotional games. She continues to be one of the most unpredictable characters in Salem’s teen scene right now.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

