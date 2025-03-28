All women episode of The Bold and the Beautiful left the Logan women reeling with personal losses

The Bold and the Beautiful aired its first all-women episode on March 27, 2025, for Women’s History Month. Written, directed, and led by Heather Tom (Katie Logan), it featured only female characters and crew.

The 18-minute episode focused on mother-daughter tensions, especially within the Logan family. Brooke learned about Hope’s breakup with Carter and the shutdown of her fashion line, leading to a heated argument where Hope accused her mother of prioritizing Ridge over her own faults.

Their fight kept building until Brooke told Hope to get out of the house. Hope nearly struck her before Katie stepped in and stopped her. The fight left both women shaken. Over at the cliff house, Steffy and Taylor had a completely different day. They were happy about Ridge choosing Taylor and laughed over milkshakes while celebrating the fall of the Logan grip on Forrester Creations.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful all-women episode that aired on March 27, 2025, left the Logan women completely unmoored. Every Logan woman featured was dealing with emotional fallout in a different way, and the episode didn’t hold back in showing just how fractured their family had become. Hope lost her line and her partner. Brooke lost her hold over Ridge and possibly her daughter’s trust. Katie and Donna were stuck in the middle, watching the family unravel.

Hope was spiraling. She stormed into Brooke’s house, angry and ready to fight. Losing Forrester Creations and breaking up with Carter had left her reeling. She expected Brooke’s support but felt betrayed when her mother sided with Ridge.

Her outburst wasn’t just about business—it was years of built-up tension. When she raised her hand in anger, it wasn’t a shocking twist but a breaking point.

Brooke was also reeling but trying to stay in control. She had taken the CEO title under the assumption that it was temporary and in service of restoring order. But giving it back to Ridge left her open to criticism, especially from Hope. Brooke had made yet another play for Ridge, only to be left behind again.

Watching her daughter accuse her of repeating the same mistakes over and over forced Brooke to look inward. Her insistence on being Ridge’s “destiny” had cost her daughter everything, and she knew it. That realization, combined with Hope’s explosion, left Brooke visibly shaken and emotionally raw.

Katie and Donna, though not at the center of the conflict, served as the audience’s emotional anchors. Katie intervened just in time to stop the fight from going too far, but she also saw how fragile everything had become.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Later, her conversation with Donna revealed just how uncertain they were about the future of their family. Katie wanted to believe that things could be repaired. Donna, however, wasn’t so sure. She questioned Brooke’s choices and whether their loyalty to Ridge was worth the damage it continued to cause.

The The Bold and the Beautiful episode didn’t resolve anything. Instead, it left the Logan women emotionally gutted and unsure of their place in each other’s lives. What started as a tribute to women ended up being a brutal examination of how much these women have lost.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

