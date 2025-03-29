"Bring Nick back" — The Bold and the Beautiful fans want Brooke to reunite with Nick Marone and move on from Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful's recent episodes have reignited fans' frustrations with the ongoing love triangle between Brooke Logan, Ridge Forrester, and Taylor Hayes. Brooke's emotional turmoil over her relationship with Ridge, combined with the continuing back-and-forth between him and Taylor, has left many viewers feeling exasperated.

For years, Ridge has oscillated between the two women, leaving Brooke hurt and seeking solace in an unstable relationship. In light of this, many fans have turned to social media to voice their opinions, with many clamoring for Brooke to finally move on and reunite with a past love: Nick Marone.

This sentiment has gained traction as fans watch Brooke continue to face disappointment with Ridge, a man who seems unable to fully commit to her despite their shared history.

The first comment:

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

“Bring Nick back”

The comment reminisces about the chemistry between Brooke and Nick. For many, Nick represents a stable and caring partner, someone who truly understood Brooke and supported her through thick and thin.

Viewers have voiced that bringing Nick back into the picture could help Brooke heal and find a fresh start, free from the drama of Ridge's indecisiveness. Fans feel that Ridge’s back-and-forth has done nothing but leave Brooke emotionally exhausted, and it’s time for her to find someone who respects her.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

Another comment emphasizes the frustration many fans feel with Brooke's constant backslide into a relationship with a man who has repeatedly let her down.

Fans are tired of watching Brooke struggle and want her to find happiness outside of the toxic cycle with Ridge. They believe that she deserves a solid and supportive relationship, which they feel Nick could provide.

Another comment read, reflecting how viewers miss the chemistry the pair shared in their earlier storylines. The sentiment echoes throughout many comment threads, where viewers long for the days when Brooke and Nick's relationship was strong and full of promise.

Many fans feel that bringing Nick back could offer a much-needed change in the storyline, offering Brooke a chance at true happiness and closure from her on-again, off-again love with Ridge.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

Lastly, a comment that talks about Jack Wagner shows how deeply viewers have connected with the actor’s portrayal of Nick. His absence has left a void, and fans are vocal about wanting to see him return to the show.

The Brooke - Ridge - Taylor triangle in The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

The Brooke–Ridge–Taylor triangle has been the most exhausting relationship loop in The Bold and the Beautiful, stretching across decades and dragging nearly every other character into its orbit. Ridge Forrester has flip-flopped between Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes so many times that even diehard fans have lost count.

One of the most talked-about instances was back in 2006, when Ridge left Taylor after she kissed Hector, only to land right back in Brooke’s arms. Just a year later, he bailed on Brooke after she supported Rick’s relationship with Phoebe and ran straight to Taylor again.

Fast forward to the 2020s, and nothing has changed. In 2022, Ridge dumped Brooke because he believed she called CPS on Thomas—something she didn’t even do—and reunited with Taylor.

He proposed to Taylor while keeping Brooke in the dark about the real reason for the breakup. Then, at the last minute, Douglas exposed Thomas, and Ridge dumped Taylor at the altar and went crawling back to Brooke.

Now, in 2025, the cycle has picked up steam again. Ridge chose Taylor after Brooke aligned with Carter and Hope during the Forrester Creations power shift. Brooke was left devastated, once again betrayed by a man she’s been begging to choose her for years.

Taylor and Steffy even celebrated his “choice” like it was some big win, despite the fact that Ridge only ever seems to commit to whoever flatters his ego in the moment.

This triangle isn’t romantic anymore—it’s just tiring. Every time Ridge commits to one, he keeps the other hanging on. And Brooke, no matter how many times she swears she’s done, always lets him back in. At this point, viewers are wondering if Ridge even loves either of them, or if he just likes being fought over.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

